The Baltimore Ravens are expected to hire Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle for the same role on new coach Jesse Minter's inaugural staff, sources tell CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. Doyle, who mentored Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to a career year on Ben Johnson's staff in Chicago in 2025, now gets to work with another top NFL signal caller in Lamar Jackson.

Doyle, just 29, is expected to handle primary play-calling duties on Minter's staff. The 2025 season was Doyle's first as an offensive coordinator, as he joined Bears coach Johnson's first staff in Chicago. Johnson, who spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, was the primary playcaller for the Bears. Doyle helped develop the game plan and studied film with Johnson as the Bears climbed out of the NFC North cellar and into the postseason for the first time since 2020. Now he will become the youngest offensive playcaller in the NFL.

Under Johnson and Doyle's guidance, the Bears finished sixth in the NFL in total offense (369.2 yards per game) and ninth in scoring offense (25.9 points per game). Chicago's 144.5 yards rushing per game also ranked third in the league, behind only the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore. Williams, a former first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, threw for a career-high 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns on 6.9 yards per attempt. Chicago's offensive line also took a big step forward, as it went from allowing a league-worst 68 sacks in 2024 to just 24 in 2025.

Minter is taking over in Baltimore for John Harbaugh, who was fired after 18 seasons. Minter was a former assistant on Harbaugh's Ravens staff and is coming off a two-year stint as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers under Jim Harbaugh, John's brother. With Minter a defensive coach, Doyle will take on a significant role in the direction of the Ravens' offense on the heels of an injury-plagued season for Jackson, a two-time MVP.

The Ravens went 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2021, taking a big step back on offense in the process. Due in large part to Jackson's injuries, the Ravens finished 27th in the league with just 175.6 yards passing per game. Baltimore missed out on the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Doyle, a former student assistant at Iowa, broke into the NFL in 2019 as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints. He reunited with Sean Payton in 2023 as the tight ends coach of the Denver Broncos, a role he served in for two seasons before he was hired by Chicago.