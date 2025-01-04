Ravens vs. Browns live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch

The AFC North is up for grabs for the Baltimore Ravens as they open up M&T Bank Stadium and welcome in the Cleveland Browns for a Week 18 matchup.

The path to a division title for Lamar Jackson's club is simple: Win. While there is a way for the Ravens to still claim the AFC North after a defeat (would need the Steelers to lose later on Saturday), Baltimore is not expected to dilly-dally against a Browns team that is already eliminated from playoff contention.

That's why the oddsmakers have this spread set with the Ravens spotting Cleveland 20 points. That's the largest spread as a favorite for Baltimore in franchise history and the second largest for Cleveland as an underdog since 1975. Given what's on the line for Baltimore and the Browns merely playing out the string, it makes sense to see a lopsided spread, but the 20-point number is jarring nonetheless.

As for Cleveland, who will be starting Bailey Zappe at quarterback in this game, a loss could go a long way in the franchise securing the No. 1 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft. If they fall to the Ravens on Saturday, they'd need both the Patriots and Titans to win in Week 18 to lock in the top pick. Currently, they are situated with the third pick.

So, will the Ravens take care of business and lock up the AFC North? Or will the Browns put an improbable winning effort together and play spoiler? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Saturday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Ravens vs. Browns where to watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 4 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

TV: ABC, ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Ravens -20, O/U 41.5 (via SportsLine consensus)