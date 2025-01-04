Look away Cleveland fans: The Browns have 13 losses this season, which is the most since going 0-16 back in 2017. This is their sixth season of 13 or more losses since 1999, which is tied for the most over that span.
Ravens vs. Browns live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch
Baltimore looks to wrap up the AFC North on Saturday
The AFC North is up for grabs for the Baltimore Ravens as they open up M&T Bank Stadium and welcome in the Cleveland Browns for a Week 18 matchup.
The path to a division title for Lamar Jackson's club is simple: Win. While there is a way for the Ravens to still claim the AFC North after a defeat (would need the Steelers to lose later on Saturday), Baltimore is not expected to dilly-dally against a Browns team that is already eliminated from playoff contention.
That's why the oddsmakers have this spread set with the Ravens spotting Cleveland 20 points. That's the largest spread as a favorite for Baltimore in franchise history and the second largest for Cleveland as an underdog since 1975. Given what's on the line for Baltimore and the Browns merely playing out the string, it makes sense to see a lopsided spread, but the 20-point number is jarring nonetheless.
As for Cleveland, who will be starting Bailey Zappe at quarterback in this game, a loss could go a long way in the franchise securing the No. 1 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft. If they fall to the Ravens on Saturday, they'd need both the Patriots and Titans to win in Week 18 to lock in the top pick. Currently, they are situated with the third pick.
So, will the Ravens take care of business and lock up the AFC North? Or will the Browns put an improbable winning effort together and play spoiler? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Saturday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.
Ravens vs. Browns where to watch
Date: Saturday, Jan. 4 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)
TV: ABC, ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Ravens -20, O/U 41.5 (via SportsLine consensus)
Browns No. 1 overall pick scenario
The Cleveland Browns are already eliminated from playoff contention, so this game means significantly less than it does for the Ravens. However, there are some stakes on the line, but it requires losing this game. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is still in play for Cleveland. Currently, they hold the No. 3 overall pick, but if they lose to Baltimore and see both the Patriots and Titans win on Sunday, they'd jump up to the top spot.
The Baltimore Ravens already have a playoff berth clinched, so we're really just talking about this game as it relates to potentially winning the AFC North. If they do that, they'd be the No. 3 seed in the AFC and have a home playoff game on Super Wild Card Weekend. However, if they fall out of first place in the division, they'd drop to the No. 5 seed and be required to go on the road out of the gate.
Ravens division scenario
Baltimore can win the AFC North by simply defeating the Browns on Saturday. However, if they lose, they can also still creep their way into the division title. For that, they'd need the Steelers to either lose or tie in their upcoming matchup with the Bengals.
With the AFC North on the line, the stage is set for Ravens vs. Browns:
