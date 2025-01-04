Ravens vs. Browns live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights; Zay Flowers injures knee, ruled out

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns have one half of their regular-season finale in the books. As the three-score spread coming into this game hinted at, it's largely been a lopsided affair in favor of the Ravens, who took a 14-3 lead into the halftime locker room.

The offense for Baltimore took a little while to get going, but that didn't stop John Harbaugh's club from getting points on the scoreboard. During Cleveland's second drive of the night, Ravens rookie corner Nate Wiggins jumped the route and picked off Browns starter Bailey Zappe for a 26-yard pick six. Two drives later, Lamar Jackson connected with Mark Andrews for the quarterback's 40th passing touchdown on the season. That throw also made him the first player in NFL history to cross the 4,000 passing-yard threshold along with 800 rushing yards in a single season.

It wasn't all perfect for Baltimore, however, as the Ravens saw wide receiver Zay Flowers exit in the first half with a knee injury. He was downgraded to out after initially being listed as questionable.

Will the Ravens take care of business and lock up the AFC North with a win? Or will the Browns put an improbable winning effort together and play spoiler? We're about to find out. As this game continues to unfold, check out our live blog of Saturday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Ravens vs. Browns where to watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 4 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

TV: ABC, ESPN

Odds: Ravens -20, O/U 41.5 (via SportsLine consensus)