Ravens vs. Browns live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights; Zay Flowers injures knee, ruled out
Baltimore looks to wrap up the AFC North on Saturday
The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns have one half of their regular-season finale in the books. As the three-score spread coming into this game hinted at, it's largely been a lopsided affair in favor of the Ravens, who took a 14-3 lead into the halftime locker room.
The offense for Baltimore took a little while to get going, but that didn't stop John Harbaugh's club from getting points on the scoreboard. During Cleveland's second drive of the night, Ravens rookie corner Nate Wiggins jumped the route and picked off Browns starter Bailey Zappe for a 26-yard pick six. Two drives later, Lamar Jackson connected with Mark Andrews for the quarterback's 40th passing touchdown on the season. That throw also made him the first player in NFL history to cross the 4,000 passing-yard threshold along with 800 rushing yards in a single season.
It wasn't all perfect for Baltimore, however, as the Ravens saw wide receiver Zay Flowers exit in the first half with a knee injury. He was downgraded to out after initially being listed as questionable.
Will the Ravens take care of business and lock up the AFC North with a win? Or will the Browns put an improbable winning effort together and play spoiler? We're about to find out. As this game continues to unfold, check out our live blog of Saturday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.
Ravens vs. Browns where to watch
Date: Saturday, Jan. 4 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)
TV: ABC, ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Ravens -20, O/U 41.5 (via SportsLine consensus)
And there's your exclamation point! Derrick Henry lays the hammer down with a 43-yard touchdown run.
I'm pretty surprised the Ravens still have their starters out there at this point, if we're being honest. It's an 18-point lead with under five minutes to go.
The birthday boy gets into the end zone. Derrick Henry barrels in for a 2-yard touchdown to help make it a 28-10 lead for Baltimore with just under seven minutes to play in regulation.
Bateman is having himself a day. He's up to 76 yards on five catches to go with a touchdown to begin the second half.
As we noted, Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Co. come back onto the field for this drive.
That touchdown was the first for the Browns in the last 25 offensive drives.
Another wrinkle to that score to make it an 11-point game is that the Ravens will likely keep their starters on the field.
The Cleveland Browns are in the end zone. Bailey Zappe finds Jordan Akins for a 16-yard touchdown. Those Ravens -20 bettors are likely sweating quite a bit right now.
Upon review, the call is reversed. It's an incomplete pass.
This might be too close to reverse, but I did think that the ball was knocked free before that third foot was down.
The Ravens biggest opponent tonight has mostly been themselves. They've been called for nine penalties for 78 yards.
On his sixth target of the day, Jerry Jeudy records his first reception.
That's a great well-timed hit by Humphrey to knock the ball out of Jerry Jeudy's hands. Jeudy is without a catch currently.
With the Ravens inching closer to locking up the AFC North and No. 3 seed, it's worth noting that they could either play the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Los Angeles Chargers.
Some would say it's a "slow" day for Derrick Henry, but that 20-plus yard rush now has him averaging 5.7 yards per carry.
The Baltimore Ravens need to be careful here. Now it's Kyle Hamilton who is down on the field. John Harbaugh may soon consider resting some key players with a 21-3 lead.
Rashod Bateman was WIDE open on that touchdown. That's No. 41 for Lamar Jackson through the air this season.
That's such a tiny window for Lamar Jackson to fit that ball into and a remarkable sliding catch by Mark Andrews. This duo has heated up over the second half of the season and will be a force in the playoffs.
Per CBS Research, Derrick Henry is the fourth player in NFL history with 1,800+ rush yards in multiple seasons.
The cart is coming out for Hall, who is being put in an air cast.
Browns linebacker Mike Hall Jr. is down on the field and being looked at by trainers after suffering an apparent knee injury.
The Ravens have downgraded WR Zay Flowers to OUT with a knee injury.
