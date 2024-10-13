Ravens vs. Commanders live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch

It may be the game of the week. This Sunday, two of the most electric quarterbacks in the NFL face off in Baltimore, as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens host Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. This is a matchup featuring the top two rushing offenses in the league, and the top two scoring offenses. Expect fireworks.

Daniels has Washington on a four-game win streak, and his offense is averaging 33.8 points per game over that span. While he plus Austin Ekeler and Co. have been effective on the ground, keep an eye on the Commanders passing game this week. Daniels enters Week 6 ranked second in yards per attempt (8.7). The Ravens defense ranks 29th in yards per attempt allowed (8.1). The former LSU star also has the third-most 25+ yard completions in the NFL with 10, while the Ravens have allowed the most 25+ yard completions with 15.

The Ravens are on a three-game win streak thanks to Jackson and Derrick Henry. These two stars have recorded the most combined rushing yards (935) by a quarterback-running back duo through the first five games of a season in NFL history. Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Henry became the 32nd player in NFL history to reach 10,000 rushing yards.

The Ravens have won six straight regular-season games by 14+ points vs. teams entering the matchup at least three games over .500. Will the streak continue? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.

Commanders vs. Ravens where to watch



Date: Sunday, Oct. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)

Channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Ravens -6.5 O/U 51.5 (via SportsLine consensus)