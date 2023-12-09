The Baltimore Ravens (9-3) will try to remain atop the AFC when they face the Los Angeles Rams (6-6) on Sunday afternoon. Baltimore is tied with Miami for the best record in the conference, having won six of its last seven games. Los Angeles has moved into second place in the NFC West with a three-game winning streak, including a 36-19 win over Cleveland last week. The Rams are currently sitting behind the Vikings and Packers in the chase for the last two NFC Wild Card spots due to the tiebreaker.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Ravens vs. Rams odds, while the over/under is set at 40 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Rams vs. Ravens picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-128 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-20 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 31-12 straight-up the last three weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Los Angeles-Baltimore. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Ravens vs. Rams spread: Ravens -7.5

Ravens vs. Rams over/under: 40 points

Ravens vs. Rams money line: Ravens -362, Rams +284

Ravens vs. Rams picks: See picks here

Ravens vs. Rams live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore has been one of the league's hottest teams, winning six of its last seven games, including a 20-10 road win against the Chargers two weeks ago. The Ravens had an extra week to prepare for this game, while Los Angeles is going on the road for the second time in three weeks. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with an illness that held him out of practice on Thursday, but he is expected to play on Sunday.

Jackson has completed 68.3% of his passes for 2,618 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 574 yards and three more scores. Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell has emerged as a key piece of the offense as well, rushing for 269 yards and two touchdowns in four games. The Ravens have covered the spread in 10 of their last 14 games, and they are 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five games against the Rams.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles looked like it was falling out of playoff contention when it lost six of its first nine games, but it has responded with a three-game winning streak to get back to the .500 mark. The Rams are in the thick of the NFC Wild Card race following their wins over the Seahawks, Cardinals and Browns. They scored 37 points against Arizona and 36 points against Cleveland in two blowout victories.

Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford finished with 279 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Browns, completing 22 of 37 passes. Running back Kyren Williams had 88 rushing yards and a touchdown, and he has been a key part of the offense since returning from a multi-game absence. The Rams have stepped up defensively as well, allowing just 17.4 points per game over their last four games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Ravens vs. Rams picks

The model has simulated Rams vs. Ravens 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ravens vs. Rams, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Rams vs. Ravens spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 176-128 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.