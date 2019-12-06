Redskins vs. Packers odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 14 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Redskins and Packers. Here are the results:
The Green Bay Packers will take on the Washington Redskins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is 9-3 overall and 5-1 at home, while Washington is 3-9 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Packers are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture and they sit one game ahead of the Vikings for the NFC North lead. The Redskins, meanwhile, are shooting for their third consecutive victory. Green Bay is favored by 12.5-points in the latest Packers vs. Redskins odds, while the over-under is set at 42. Before entering any Redskins vs. Packers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 14 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 32-21 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 94-64 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model has also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Packers vs. Redskins 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Packers didn't have too much trouble with the New York Giants last week, as they won 31-13. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 21-of-33 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Davante Adams had two touchdown receptions last week in his fourth game back from a turf toe injury. He has now scored three touchdowns in his last two outings.
Meanwhile, Washington was able to grind out an upset victory at Carolina last week, winning 29-21. Running back Derrius Guice had a breakout game for Washington as he rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. After an 0-5 start led to head coach Jay Gruden being fired, Washington has gone 3-4 under interim coach Bill Callahan.
So who wins Redskins vs. Packers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Redskins vs. Packers spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 injuries: Thielen doubtful
Here are all the injuries you need to know about heading into Week 14
-
Colts' Doyle inks three-year extension
Doyle has played a big role the Colts' offense over the past few years
-
Petition made for Vick to not be captain
Not everyone likes Vick as a Pro Bowl Legends captain
-
Week 14 bet tips, plus Rivera's legacy
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 14 lines
-
Dalvin Cook says he'll play vs. Lions
The star Vikings running back exited Monday's loss to Seattle early with a shoulder injury
-
Best bets: Chiefs stun Patriots, more
Can Tom Brady have success against a Chiefs defense that has been playing well? Jason La Canfora...
-
Recap: Bears take down Cowboys on TNF
The Cowboys' offensive problems continue, as their losing streak reaches three
-
Seahawks vs. Vikings live updates
Both teams are vying for first place in their respective divisions
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game