The New Orleans Saints and the Fantasy football community lost one of their breakout stars Thursday with wide receiver Rashid Shaheed ruled out for the rest of the 2024 season after having surgery for a full repair of his meniscus in his knee, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports. New Orleans placed the 26-year-old undrafted free agent out of Weber State on injured reserve with a recovery timeline of 4-6 months.

Shaheed earned the first Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selections of his career in 2023 as a punt returner, but he expanded his game as a receiver in 2024. Shaheed was on pace for a career high in touchdowns after having three in the first six games of 2024, and he was averaging a career-high 17.5 yards per catch in 2024. That ranked as the second most in the NFL among the 48 players with at least 20 catches through the first six weeks of 2024.

*Among 48 players with 20-plus catches

Shaheed was also averaging a league-best 15.9 yards per punt return this season.

All four of his touchdowns -- three receiving and a 54-yard punt return -- in 2024 have been 40 yards or longer. He is the sixth player since 2000 with four touchdowns of 40 or more yards in the first six games of a season along with Ja'Marr Chase (2024), Antone Smith (2014), DeSean Jackson (2009), Miles Austin (2009) and Marcus Robinson (2000). Shaheed's top highlight of the year is when he erupted for a 70-yard receiving touchdown in New Orleans' 44-19 road win at the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 by splitting Dallas' two deep safeties and waltzing his way into the end zone.

The Saints offense will have an uphill climb in Week 7 on "Thursday Night Football" against former head coach Sean Payton's Denver Broncos. Starting quarterback Derek Carr, guard Cesar Ruiz, wide receiver Chris Olave join Shaheed among the inactives. Shaheed and Olave account for 50.4% of the Saints receiving yards in 2024, per CBS Sports Research.

Rookie Spencer Rattler will catch a small break in Week 7 with Broncos All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II ruled out with a concussion. Surtain's 14.7 opponent passer rating allowed this season ranks as the best in the NFL, among those who have been targeted 20 times.