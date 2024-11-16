The New Orleans Saints look to win at home for their second consecutive week under interim coach Darren Rizzi as they face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. The Saints (3-7) beat division rivals, the Falcons, 20-17 in Week 10, while the Browns (2-7) enter off a bye following a 27-10 home loss to the Chargers two weeks ago. New Orleans won the last meeting in December 2022, 17-10. The Saints are 4-6 against the spread, while the Browns are 3-6 ATS in 2024.

Kickoff from the Caesars Superdome is set for 1 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Browns odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 44.5. Before making any Browns vs. Saints picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Saints vs. Browns spread: Browns -1.5

Saints vs. Browns over/under: 44.5 points

Saints vs. Browns money line: Browns -113, Saints -106

Saints vs. Browns streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Browns can cover

This week marks the Jameis Winston revenge game in New Orleans, where he was the team's backup from 2020 through 2023. Winston's first start for the Browns was fantastic, a 27 for 41 passing, 334 yard, three touchdown performance in a surprising home upset of the Ravens. The following week, things didn't go so well against the Chargers, as Winston was 26 of 46 for 235 yards, with one touchdown pass and three interceptions. Can his play revert back to Week 8, when the former No. 1 overall pick played like the best of the best at the quarterback position?

Winston will be focusing on three main receivers against the suspect Saints secondary: Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and tight end David Njoku. Jeudy has topped 70 yards receiving in both of Winston's starts, after having only done so twice in seven weeks previously. Since Amari Cooper was traded to Buffalo, Tillman has broken out, with 75 yards or more in each of the team's last three games and three total touchdowns in that time. Njoku has at least seven targets in each of his last four games and has scored twice in that span. Cleveland's passing offense should be key in determining whether the Browns can pull off the minor road upset.

Why the Saints can cover

If the Saints offense is to produce, it's likely running back Alvin Kamara who is behind the success. Last week against Atlanta, Kamara rushed for 55 yards and caught five passes for 54 yards. He also dropped what would have been a long touchdown to seal the game in the final minutes. Thus far in 2024, Kamara has accounted for 1,136 total yards and seven touchdowns as the backbone of New Orleans' offense.

The breakout star for the Saints in Week 10 was wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught three passes for 109 yards and two scores in the team's narrow victory. It was only his second game in New Orleans but the veteran immediately found chemistry with quarterback Derek Carr. With the Saints' top two receivers, Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) on injured reserve, Valdes-Scantling should have more targets thrown his way again this week vs. Cleveland.

