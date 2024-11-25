Saquon Barkley had one of the greatest nights for any player in the 91-year history of the Philadelphia Eagles. No player in Eagles history rushed for 250-plus yards or had 300-plus yards from scrimmage in a game until Barkley accomplished both feats in Sunday's 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Barkley finished with 26 carries for 255 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.8 yards per carry. He added four catches for 47 yards to finish with 302 yards from scrimmage. He broke LeSean McCoy's franchise record for rushing yards in a game (217) and Duce Staley's franchise record for yards from scrimmage in a game (262).

Barkley became the first player in NFL history to have 250-plus rushing yards, 45-plus receiving yards, and two touchdowns in a game. The 255 rushing yards and 302 yards from scrimmage are both the ninth-most for a single game in NFL history.

Does Barkley look at when he's setting records? He said he did inadvertently see his numbers prior to setting the franchise mark on Sunday night.

"Not gonna lie, I looked up and saw a replay of a run and saw I was at 173," Barkley said with a smile on his face. "I said, I wish I never saw that."

Here are all the feats Barkley accomplished in the win over the Rams, along with some fun stats from his historic start to the season (via CBS Sports Research):

Franchise record 302 scrimmage yards -- the most in the NFL since Josh Jacobs' 303 for the Raiders in 2022

Rushing touchdowns of 70 and 72 yards, two of the three longest runs of his career

Sixth player in NFL history with two rushing touchdowns of 70-plus yards in a game

First player in NFL history with two 70-plus yard rushing touchdowns in the second half of a game

Eight 30-yard runs in the second half this season is five more than any other player

Leads NFL in 30-yard (9), 40-yard (6), and 50-yard (5) rushes this season

Barkley has more rushing yards (1,392) than 21 teams this season including the Giants (1,275)

Barkley's 10.2 yards per touch (302 scrimmage yards on 30 touches) is the most yards per touch since Adrian Peterson in 2007 (his NFL-record 296-yard rushing game)

His 1,392 rushing yards are the eighth-most in the first 11 games of a season in NFL history

The 1,392 rushing yards are already Barkley's career-high for rushing yards in a season

Barkley has 1,649 scrimmage yards this season, the 10th-most in the first 11 games of season in NFL history and most in the first 11 games of a season after changing teams

Barkley is on pace for an NFL-record 2,151 rushing yards and an NFL-record 2,548 scrimmage yards this season

Barkley has 920 rushing yards on 7.9 yards per carry in the second half of games this season. That would be the most in the second half in the last 30 seasons (minimum 100 carries). Barry Sanders has the all-time mark with 6.9 in 1997

Barkley is making his case for the league MVP award with his historic start. He may be on his way toward the best season for any player in Eagles history.