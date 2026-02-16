The Seattle Seahawks have found their replacement for former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and as a bonus, they nabbed him from a division rival in the process. San Francisco 49ers run game coordinator and tight ends coach Brian Fleury is headed to the Super Bowl champions to lead Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the rest of the Seattle offense, per NFL Media.

The Seahawks lost Kubiak to the Las Vegas Raiders' coach opening, but they didn't go far to find his replacement -- either in terms of distance or approach. Fleury has been coaching in the NFL since 2013 and with the 49ers since 2019, rising in San Francisco from quality control coach to tight ends coach to run game coordinator and tight ends coach. He overlapped with Kubiak, who spent 2023 as the 49ers' pass game coordinator.

Though it will be Fleury's first time calling plays, he'll likely bring over several of the elements that the Kyle Shanahan/Klint Kubiak offenses share, including heavy use of under center formations and play action. As run game coordinator and tight ends coach, Fleury worked with Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and others in San Francisco. McCaffrey had 2,126 yards from scrimmage in 2025, his only season with Fleury as the run game coordinator.

The news of Fleury's hiring coincided with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting the Raiders have hired Seahawks quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko as their offensive coordinator. Janocko was with Kubiak in Seattle and, before that, with the New Orleans Saints.

The Seahawks finished third in scoring offense and eighth in total offense in 2025, Kubiak's lone season in Seattle. Mike Macdonald will now hope he's nailed another offensive coordinator hire.