Seahawks reportedly fire longtime offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell

The Seattle Seahawks will soon be in the market for a new offensive play-caller. According to a report from Curtis Crabtree of 950 KJR in Seattle, the Seahawks have fired longtime offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

Bevell had been the Seahawks' offensive coordinator since 2011. He previously held the same role with the Minnesota Vikings (2006-2010), and before that he worked with the Green Bay Packers, coaching quarterbacks. He is the first coordinator to leave Seattle for a reason other than getting a head coaching job since Jeremy Bates in 2010.

Bevell has come under fire over the last several seasons, starting with his fateful decision to call for a slant near the goal line toward the tail end of Seattle's Super Bowl XLIX loss to the New England Patriots. Russell Wilson's pass was intercepted by Malcolm Butler and the Seahawks lost the game, and Bevell's decision to call for a pass rather than a hand-off to Marshawn Lynch was roundly criticized.

The Seahawks kept Bevell on staff after that loss, but over the last three seasons the offense has become increasingly inconsistent. Much of the blame for that lies at the feet of the porous offensive line, but Bevell's play-calling has drawn more and more criticism over the years as well.

The only time Seattle seemed to operate at peak effectiveness offensively during 2017 was when the Seahawks went no-huddle and let Russell Wilson call the plays at the line of scrimmage late in halves. That's not a good sign for an offensive coordinator.

No list of potential candidates for the opening was given in the report on Bevell's firing, but with Wilson, Doug Baldwin, Jimmy Graham, and Paul Richardson on hand, the job should be attractive to anyone interested in a move to the Pacific Northwest.