The Denver Broncos are one of the handful of NFL teams holding a quarterback competition this offseason, which makes their preseason games much more intriguing. Denver kicks off the exhibition slate with the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday, and head coach Sean Payton revealed Friday that Jarrett Stidham will start, but rookie Bo Nix may get some plays with the first-team offense. Then, Zach Wilson will go third, per team reporter Aric DiLalla. Nix will start in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.

While Stidham will start this week, it's notable that Nix could get a chance to run a handful of plays with the first-team offense, and then start in Week 2. The most experienced quarterback in college football history threw for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns and just three interceptions for the Oregon Ducks in 2023, while setting the FBS record for single-season completion percentage (77.4%).

Stidham is entering his second season with Denver. In 2023, he played in three games, starting two, and threw for 496 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He will get the first crack at quarterbacking for the Broncos in live game action, but it would appear Nix is nipping at his heels.