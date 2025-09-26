Week 5 of the college football season continues with a number of marquee matchups on Friday and Saturday, while the NFL Week 4 slate features 13 games on Sunday and two on Monday. On Friday, No. 8 Florida State opens ACC play on a short week and a trip to Virginia, while Big 12 action sees 24th-ranked TCU battling Arizona State. The latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100, perfect for betting NFL action. With J.J. McCarthy out, it will be Carson Wentz leading the Minnesota Vikings against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers from Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. The sports schedule on Friday also includes a 15-game MLB slate, two WNBA playoff games and numerous European soccer matches to consider. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code for new users:

Best NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Sept. 26

Here are some of the top NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Friday (all picks from SportsLine model unless otherwise specified):

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Florida State Seminoles, 51.5 rushing yards - Less (1.80x)

The junior running back is in his first season with Florida State after spending the past three years at Oklahoma. So far this season, he has rushed 25 times for 160 yards and five touchdowns to help lead the Seminoles' ground attack. He carried 11 times against Kent State for 97 yards and two scores, but has been limited in Florida State's other two games. Against Alabama in a 31-17 win in the season opener, he carried six times for 28 yards and one score. Pick it at Sleeper:

QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions, 20.5 completions - More (1.78x)

Goff and the Lions' offense throw the ball a good amount, averaging 24.6 completions per game to start the season. In a 27-13 loss at Green Bay in the opener on Sept. 7, Goff completed 31 of 39 passes (79.5%) for 225 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He completed 23 of 28 passes (82.1%) for 334 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-21 win over the Chicago Bears on Sept. 14. The model projects Goff to have 28.1 completions, giving this a 4.5 rating.

QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers, 202.5 passing yards - Less (1.78x)

Rodgers is not as mobile as he once was and this is beginning to affect his productivity. Against a solid defense such as Minnesota's, passing for more than 203 yards may be a chore. Last week in the 21-14 win over the New England Patriots, it was the Steelers' defense that made the difference. Rodgers finished with 16 of 23 passing (69.6%) for 139 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. The model projects Rodgers to have 162 yards passing, giving this a 5-star rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.70x:

