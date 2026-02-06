Pro Football Hall of Famer Christian "Sonny" Jurgensen III died Friday at the age of 91.

Jurgensen's family released a statement through the Washington Commanders announcing Jurgensen's death and asking fans to celebrate his life and legacy this weekend.

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our husband, father, and grandfather, Sonny Jurgensen.

We are enormously proud of his amazing life and accomplishments on the field, marked not only by a golden arm, but also a fearless spirit and intellect that earned him a place among the legends in Canton. But to those of us who knew him beyond the stadium lights, he was the steady, humorous, and deeply loving heart of our family.

He lived with deep appreciation for the teammates, colleageus, and friends he met along the way. While he has taken his final snap, his legacy will remain an indelible part of the city he loved and the family he built.

We are comforted by the knowledge that he brought joy to so many. This weekend as we enjoy the game that he loved so much, join us and rais a glass, share a story and a smile, as we celebrate the extraordinary life of a man who was, to us, the greatest of all time.

Jurgensen played for 18 years in the NFL, spending seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, including being part of the 1960 championship team, and 11 years with the Washington Redskins. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and was voted an All-Pro three times, including a first-team selection in 1961 with the Eagles.

Jurgensen led the NFL in passing five times in his career, and is still second on Washington's all-time passing yards list, only trailing fellow Hall of Famer Joe Theismann. He's also second in Washington franchise history in passing touchdowns with 179, trailing another Hall of Famer in Sammy Baugh.

Jurgensen was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1983 after compiling 32,224 yards, 255 touchdowns and 189 interceptions in his playing career. He was named to the Hall of Fame's All-1960s team, alongside Johnny Unitas and Bart Starr.