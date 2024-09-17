Who is starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers at quarterback between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson has become the main storyline from Mike Tomlin's weekly Tuesday press conference. That was again the story this Tuesday, when the Steelers head coach announced that Fields is on track to start in Pittsburgh's home opener this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"We're in the same posture as we were in last week with [Russell Wilson]," Tomlin told reporters. "We're readying a plan that features Justin in his readiness. We'll follow Russ throughout the week. ... We're readying ourselves around Justin, and we'll stay in that mindset until something else happens. Hypotheticals is a waste of our time."

Wilson was inactive for Pittsburgh's first two games after he aggravated a calf injury that was initially sustained on the eve of training camp. Fields, a former first-round pick, who, like Wilson, was acquired by Pittsburgh this offseason, stepped in and helped lead the Steelers to the franchise's 2-0 start since 2020. Pittsburgh is also 2-0 with its first two wins being on the road for the first time since 1999.

While the defense carried the load, Fields and the offense did their part in helping the Steelers defeat Atlanta in Week 1 and Denver in Week 2. In those games, Fields completed nearly 70% of his passes without turning the ball over. He directed six scoring drives in Week 1 and three more on Sunday that included his first quarter touchdown pass to Darnell Washington.

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 69.8 YDs 273 TD 1 INT 0 YD/Att 6.35 View Profile

Fields was aided in those games by running back Najee Harris and wideout George Pickens. Harris rushed for 70 and 69 yards, respectively, against the Falcons and Broncos. Pickens caught 8 of 11 targets in those games, with several of those grabs resulting in key third down conversions.

Despite some of the good things he and the offense has done so far, Fields acknowledged after Sunday's 13-6 win that the offense is still a work in progress. Pittsburgh only scored one touchdown in its first two games and had just two first downs during the second half of Sunday's game in Denver. Penalties was one of the unit's biggest issues against the Broncos, as a holding call on Broderick Jones negated a 51-yard completion from Fields to Pickens. A penalty against wideout Van Jefferson later in the game wiped out a Pickens' touchdown reception.

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler during his years with the Seahawks, maintained his "pole position" over Fields throughout the summer despite injuring his calf. He showed why when he went 10 of 12 passing during his limited work during the preseason. Wilson received a game ball after the Steelers defeated the Broncos -- who unceremoniously parted ways with him this offseason after two seasons -- on Sunday.

Russell Wilson PIT • QB • #3 CMP% 83.3 YDs 73 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 6.08 View Profile

Pittsburgh's offense is preparing to face a Chargers defense that was lights out during their wins over the Raiders and Panthers. In those games, Las Vegas allowed a combined 13 points while forcing four turnovers and recording six sacks. The unit is led by pass rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack along with a secondary that has allowed just one touchdown pass through two games.