Russell Wilson didn't play, but it's safe to say the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 2 win over the Denver Broncos was a significant victory for the veteran quarterback.

Wilson watched Pittsburgh's 13-6 win from the sideline as he continues to deal with a calf injury. He received a game ball, though, after his new team defeated the team that unceremoniously parted ways with him following two tumultuous seasons.

"Everyone knows Russ got done dirty," Wilson's backup, Justin Fields, said after the game, via ESPN.

Wilson signed with Denver following a highly successful run with Seattle that included a Super Bowl win, a pair of NFC titles and nine Pro Bowl nods. But he and the Broncos had a disastrous first season together that led to the ousting of then-head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Wilson was much better last season, but he was benched late in the year by new Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who then released Wilson as the Broncos are effectively paying Wilson $39 million to not play for them in 2024.

It's clear Wilson's situation added to the Steelers' motivation to win this game. While he hasn't been in Pittsburgh very long, Wilson has endeared himself to his new teammates and coaching staff. He was voted as a captain by his teammates this summer after leading several non-team-affiliated workouts with members of Pittsburgh's offense.

And despite his calf injury (which initially occurred just before the start of training camp), Wilson continued to make his presence felt in practice, taking mental reps, communicating with coaches and teammates and throwing to Pittsburgh's receivers after practice.

And despite aggravating his calf and missing Pittsburgh's first two games, Wilson has continued to provide support for his teammates, including Fields, who helped lead the Steelers to a 2-0 start.

"I know he wishes he could have played in this game today," Fields said of Wilson, via The Athletic. "It's awesome to get this win for him."