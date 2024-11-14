Justin Fields played an integral role in the Pittsburgh Steelers' surprising 4-2 start to the 2024 season. But Fields hasn't received any playing time since Russell Wilson replaced him in the starting lineup in Week 7. Wilson has won each of his three starts under center as the Steelers have improved to 7-2 entering Sunday's big AFC North matchup against the 7-3 Baltimore Ravens.

Despite his recent absences on game days, Fields hasn't been forgotten by Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who alluded to Pittsburgh's backup quarterback possibly getting some snaps against Baltimore.

"We've had a package every week," Smith said when asked about his plans for Fields moving forward, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "It goes back to the flow of the game. It will be ready to go when we need it. Maybe it will be this Sunday. Maybe it will be next Sunday."

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 66.3 YDs 1106 TD 5 INT 1 YD/Att 6.91 View Profile

Specifically, Fields' mobility has been a component of Pittsburgh's offense that has been missing since the quarterback change was made. Fields is still the Steelers' second-leading rusher despite not playing in the last three games. Conversely, Wilson has rushed for just 13 yards on 10 carries during his time running the offense. He did score on a short touchdown run during his first start, a blowout win over the Jets in Week 7.

Speaking of that play, it was somewhat of a surprise that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin didn't insert Fields into the game for that specific moment. But Tomlin wanted to see what Wilson could do in all facets of the game. And while Wilson is not Fields as far as running is concerned, he is still capable of making the occasional play with his legs, like his 6-yard run on a third-and-4 play during last Sunday's 28-27 win over the Commanders.

Russell Wilson PIT • QB • #3 CMP% 58.8 YDs 737 TD 6 INT 1 YD/Att 8.67 View Profile

So far, the Steelers haven't needed Fields' on-field presence to win games with Wilson under center. But that could change in the upcoming weeks, starting with their upcoming game against a Ravens defense that has allowed the least amount of rushing yards in football so far.

If not this week, it appears that Fields will get back on the field at some point this season. The 25-year-old is set to become a free agent next offseason, so it's reasonable to expect that the Steelers have an invested interest to see Fields get more live reps before possibly re-signing him.

Either way, Wilson has seized control of Pittsburgh's offense, largely because of his accurate deep ball passing and leadership skills that come with being a nine-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion. Wilson's lengthy film sessions with Smith -- that sometimes go well into Friday night -- certainly help.

"We spend so many hours (working on film), sometimes my wife FaceTimes me, making sure I'm not somewhere on the South Side," Smith joked on Thursday, via 93.7 The Fan. "I'm like, 'There's Russ.' We're here on Friday night, talking through those situational things."