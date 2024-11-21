Steelers vs. Browns: Live updates, inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch 'TNF'

The AFC North-leading Steelers face the last-place Browns

We've got a historic rivalry to kick off Week 12 of the 2024 NFL regular season. The Steelers will put their 8-2 record on the line Thursday night against a 2-8 Browns team looking to play the role of spoiler. Playing in Cleveland hasn't been easy for the Steelers as of late as the Browns look to win their third straight game over them at home. 

Thursday night is a showcase of two of the league's premier defensive players in Cleveland's Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt. Garrett has nine sacks in 12 career games against the Steelers, including his two-sack effort the last time these two teams played. Watt has tallied a whopping 17 sacks in 12 games against Cleveland that also includes two fumble recoveries and an interception. 

Weather is expected to play a factor in the prime-time showdown as snowfall and gusty winds have made their way to Cleveland. Tonight will be the first-ever start for Browns quarterback Jameis Winston in sub-40 temperature. It will also mark the 10-year veteran's first career start against the Steelers, who own an 81-63-1 all-time record vs. Cleveland. 

Which team will come out on top tonight? Check out our live blog below to follow the action in real time. 

How to watch Steelers vs. Browns

Date: Thursday, Nov. 21 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland)
TV: None | Stream: Prime Video 
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Steelers -3.5, O/U 36.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Cleveland Steelers 

Steeler Nation has invaded Cleveland, similarly to how they've taken over other away games this year. The weather and Cleveland's 2-8 record has surely contributed to the Browns' no-so home field advantage tonight. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 22, 2024, 1:04 AM
Nov. 21, 2024, 8:04 pm EST
 
Steelers keys to victory 

  • Don't let Winston get into a rhythm 
  • Make Chubb a non-factor by limiting Browns' short-yardage situations 
  • Avoid big turnovers 

Browns keys to victory 

  • Force and capitalize off turnovers 
  • Take advantage of deep receiving corps 
  • Get Steelers off the field on third down/hold Pitt. to FG's in red zone 
Bryan DeArdo
November 22, 2024, 1:01 AM
Nov. 21, 2024, 8:01 pm EST
 
Browns have Steelers' number in Cleveland

Ben Roethlisberger was utterly dominant against the Browns, going 26-2-1 against Pittsburgh's oldest rival. Pittsburgh has not won in Cleveland's since Big Ben's final year (2021) after losing by double-digits in 2022 and by three points in Cleveland last year. Last year's loss signaled the end of Matt Canada's time as the Steelers' OC. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 22, 2024, 12:54 AM
Nov. 21, 2024, 7:54 pm EST
 
Steelers pursuing history tonight 

If the Steelers win, they'll tie the Cowboys for the most seasons without a losing record (21). Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will extend his record of non-losing seasons to 17. This would also be Tomlin's first Thursday night win against a divisional opponent. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 22, 2024, 12:41 AM
Nov. 21, 2024, 7:41 pm EST
 
Steelers inactives 

Highsmith will miss his second straight game, but Pittsburgh is set at OLB opposite T.J. Watt with Highsmith and Smith, who was acquired just before the trade deadline. Herbig had a big forced fumble early in Sunday's win over the Browns. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 21, 2024, 11:59 PM
Nov. 21, 2024, 6:59 pm EST
 
Browns inactives 

Cleveland is hurting at left tackle with Wills out and Dawand Jones recently being placed on injured reserve. Rest assured that the Steelers will look to exploit Cleveland's lack of experience here with pass rushers Nick Herbig and Preston Smith. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 21, 2024, 11:57 PM
Nov. 21, 2024, 6:57 pm EST

