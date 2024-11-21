Steelers vs. Browns: Live updates, inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch 'TNF'

We've got a historic rivalry to kick off Week 12 of the 2024 NFL regular season. The Steelers will put their 8-2 record on the line Thursday night against a 2-8 Browns team looking to play the role of spoiler. Playing in Cleveland hasn't been easy for the Steelers as of late as the Browns look to win their third straight game over them at home.

Thursday night is a showcase of two of the league's premier defensive players in Cleveland's Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt. Garrett has nine sacks in 12 career games against the Steelers, including his two-sack effort the last time these two teams played. Watt has tallied a whopping 17 sacks in 12 games against Cleveland that also includes two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Weather is expected to play a factor in the prime-time showdown as snowfall and gusty winds have made their way to Cleveland. Tonight will be the first-ever start for Browns quarterback Jameis Winston in sub-40 temperature. It will also mark the 10-year veteran's first career start against the Steelers, who own an 81-63-1 all-time record vs. Cleveland.

Which team will come out on top tonight? Check out our live blog below to follow the action in real time.

How to watch Steelers vs. Browns

Date: Thursday, Nov. 21 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland)

TV: None | Stream: Prime Video

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Steelers -3.5, O/U 36.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)