We've got a big showdown on tap this Sunday between the Commanders and Steelers. Both teams currently lead their respective divisions and are hoping to stay there with a win in Week 10.

The Commanders enter the game with a 7-2 record under first-year head coach Dan Quinn. While Quinn's defense is predictably tough, his offense has been even better, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is the runaway favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Washington also recently bolstered its defense by acquiring former Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore before the trade deadline.

Pittsburgh is 6-2 and coming off a bye. Mike Tomlin's team has won three straight games despite changing quarterbacks during that winning streak. They've successfully transitioned from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson, who played a key role in Pittsburgh's recent home wins over the Jets and Giants. The Steelers defense, led by outside linebacker T.J. Watt, has also played an integral role in that success by forcing 10 turnovers over Pittsburgh's last four games.

Here's how you can follow the action in real time, along with our prediction for Sunday's game.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Commanders

Date: Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 10 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland)

Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland) TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+ (click here)

CBS | Paramount+ (click here) Follow: CBS Sports App



CBS Sports App Odds: Commanders -2.5, OU 44.5 (via BetMGM)

Prediction

The Steelers have some clear advantages. Tomlin has a 25-6 lifetime record against rookie quarterbacks that includes Pittsburgh's win over Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix back in Week 2. It should be noted that Tomlin has seldom faced a rookie quarterback as good as Daniels, who is completing 71.5% of his throws this season and has thrown just two picks so far.

Washington has had issues in the red zone on both sides of the ball. The Commanders are currently 26th in the NFL on offense and 28th on defense in the red zone. While the Steelers offense is just 30th in the league in the red zone, their defense is tops in the league in that department. The Steelers' success in the red zone -- on both sides of the ball -- will be paramount if they are going to pull off the upset.

The Steelers will look to pressure Daniels, throw exotic looks at him and make the Commanders offense one-dimensional. On offense, Pittsburgh will try to shorten the game by running the ball early and often. This formula has largely worked for the Steelers so far this year, and it should again on Sunday, especially against a Washington defense that is 29th in the league in rushing yards allowed 31st in average yards per carry allowed. Score: Steelers 20, Commanders 17