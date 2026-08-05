Stefon Diggs signing with Commanders as four-time Pro Bowl WR offers Jayden Daniels another weapon, per report

The Washington Commanders now have the high-level No. 2 wide receiver Pro Bowl quarterback Jayden Daniels and two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin have been searching for: four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs. He is set to sign with the Commanders, per an ESPN report. The reported terms are a one-year deal worth up to $12 million, according to ESPN.

Diggs, who was released by the New England Patriots before free agency kicked in March because the cap hits on his contract were set to increase from $10.5 million to $26.5 million in each of the next two seasons, still has plenty of gas in his tank entering his 12th NFL season. The 32-year-old led the 2025 AFC champion Patriots with 1,013 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 85 catches. His 83.3% catch rate was the second-highest catch rate by a wide receiver in the past 45 seasons, according to CBS Sports Research. Only New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas' 85% catch rate in 2018 was higher than what Diggs produced in 2025.

Washington had been starved for a threat at their No. 2 wide receiver spot opposite McLaurin early on in training camp, but that role is now filled by Diggs, a longtime No. 1 option himself. His four-season streak of having 100-plus catches from 2020 to 2023 is tied for the second-longest such streak in NFL history. The Commanders won't need to worry about Diggs competing for targets with McLaurin as he now calls himself the best No. 2 wide receiver in the league.

"Everybody got a 1," Diggs said in a video on his YouTube channel in July. "Opportunities aside, people might say there's seven real 1s. In my opinion, I can compete with anybody, but take those as your 1s. You can't name a No. 2 better than me. There's not a No. 2 on a team. Let's presumably give people the credit and just say, 'OK, you want to take the No. 1 spot away.' Name your No. 2 receiver right now. Tell me how much he makes. My last question is: Is he better than me?"

First-time offensive coordinator David Blough should have a lot of fun scheming up a passing game featuring Daniels, McLaurin and Diggs in 2026.