Super Bowl 2026: A list of every Super Bowl location and matchup in history, future NFL championship locations
A look at all 59 Super Bowls in NFL history
This conclusion of this NFL season will mark the 60th Super Bowl and will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It's the second Super Bowl played at the stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, and the third played in the San Francisco Bay area.
The last Super Bowl played at Levi's Stadium was Super Bowl 50 exactly 10 years ago, when the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, 24-10. Next season the Super Bowl will once again be in California, but in the Los Angeles area at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.
The Super Bowl has taken place in numerous cities and stadiums in its 60-year history and any area who wants to host must submit a proposal years in advance. The NFL owners vote on the city they want to select a few years before the game is scheduled. For instance, the 2028 game has already been awarded to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In the beginning of the game's existence, the process was not as democratic or transparent.
Of all states, Florida has hosted the most Super Bowls at 17, followed by California at 12 and Louisiana at 11.
The two cities to host the most Super Bowls are Miami, Florida, and New Orleans, Louisiana, which both hosting 11. Super Bowl 59 in 2025 at the Caesars Superdome marked New Orleans' 11th time hosting. The 2020 Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium was Miami's 11th time hosting.
Warm weather and domed stadiums are preferred, but there has been an outlier. Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey was the first outdoor "cold-weather" championship, although the 49-degree kickoff was relatively mild for the Northeast. There has not been a outdoor "cold-weather" venue selected since, however, the game has visited domed stadiums in Detroit, Indianapolis and Minneapolis.
Here's a look at where every Super Bowl has taken place, along with the matchup and winner:
|Super Bowl
|Year
|Date
|Location
|Matchup (winner in bold)
|LXII
|2028
|TBD
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|TBD
|LXI
|2027
|Feb 14
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|TBD
|LX
|2026
|Feb 8
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|TBD
|LIX
|2025
|Feb 9
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Eagles vs. Chiefs
|LVIII
|2024
|Feb 11
|Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada
|Chiefs vs. 49ers
|LVII
|2023
|Feb 12
|State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
|Chiefs vs. Eagles
|LVI
|2022
|Feb 13
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|Rams vs. Bengals
|LV
|2021
|Feb 7
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|Buccaneers vs. 49ers
|LIV
|2020
|Feb 2
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
|Chiefs vs. 49ers
|LIII
|2019
|Feb 3
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|Patriots vs. Rams
|LII
|2018
|Feb 4
|U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
|Eagles vs. Patriots
|LI
|2017
|Feb 5
|NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
|Patriots vs. Falcons
|L
|2016
|Feb 7
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|Broncos vs. Panthers
|XLIX
|2015
|Feb 1
|State Farm Stadium, Phoenix, Arizona
|Patriots vs. Seahawks
|XLVIII
|2014
|Feb 2
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|Seahawks vs. Broncos
|XLVII
|2013
|Feb 3
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Ravens vs. 49ers
|XLVI
|2012
|Feb 5
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
|Giants vs. Patriots
|XLV
|2011
|Feb 6
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
|Packers vs. Steelers
|XLIV
|2010
|Feb 7
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|Saints vs. Colts
|XLIII
|2009
|Feb 1
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|Steelers vs. Cardinals
|XLII
|2008
|Feb 3
|State Farm Stadium, Phoenix, Arizona
|Giants vs. Patriots
|XLI
|2007
|Feb 4
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|Colts vs. Bears
|XL
|2006
|Feb 5
|Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
|Steelers vs. Seahawks
|XXXIX
|2005
|Feb 6
|Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
|Patriots vs. Eagles
|XXXVIII
|2004
|Feb 1
|NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
|Patriots vs. Panthers
|XXXVII
|2003
|Jan 26
|Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California
|Buccaneers vs. Raiders
|XXXVI
|2002
|Feb 3
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Patriots vs. Rams
|XXXV
|2001
|Jan 28
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|Ravens vs. Giants
|XXXIV
|2000
|Jan 30
|Georgia Dome, Atlanta, Georgia
|Rams vs. Titans
|XXXIII
|1999
|Jan 31
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|Broncos vs. Falcons
|XXXII
|1998
|Jan 25
|Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California
|Broncos vs. Packers
|XXXI
|1997
|Jan 26
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Packers vs. Patriots
|XXX
|1996
|Jan 28
|Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Phoenix, Arizona
|Cowboys vs. Steelers
|XXIX
|1995
|Jan 29
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|49ers vs. Chargers
|XXVIII
|1994
|Jan 30
|Georgia Dome, Atlanta, Georgia
|Cowboys vs. Bills
|XXVII
|1993
|Jan 31
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
|Cowboys vs. Bills
|XXVI
|1992
|Jan 26
|Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Minneapolis, Minnesota
|Washington vs. Bills
|XXV
|1991
|Jan 27
|Tampa Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|Giants vs. Bills
|XXIV
|1990
|Jan 28
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|49ers vs. Broncos
|XXIII
|1989
|Jan 22
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|49ers vs. Bengals
|XXII
|1988
|Jan 31
|Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California
|Washington vs. Broncos
|XXI
|1987
|Jan 25
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
|Giants vs. Broncos
|XX
|1986
|Jan 26
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Bears vs. Patriots
|XIX
|1985
|Jan 20
|Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California
|49ers vs. Dolphins
|XVIII
|1984
|Jan 22
|Tampa Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|Raiders vs. Washington
|XVII
|1983
|Jan 30
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
|Washington vs. Dolphins
|XVI
|1982
|Jan 24
|Pontiac Silverdome, Detroit, Michigan
|49ers vs. Bengals
|XV
|1981
|Jan 25
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Raiders vs. Eagles
|XIV
|1980
|Jan 20
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
|Steelers vs. Rams
|XIII
|1979
|Jan 21
|Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida
|Steelers vs. Cowboys
|XII
|1978
|Jan 15
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Cowboys vs. Broncos
|XI
|1977
|Jan 9
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
|Raiders vs. Vikings
|X
|1976
|Jan 18
|Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida
|Steelers vs. Cowboys
|IX
|1975
|Jan 12
|Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Steelers vs. Vikings
|VIII
|1974
|Jan 13
|Rice Stadium, Houston, Texas
|Dolphins vs. Vikings
|VII
|1973
|Jan 14
|Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, LA, California
|Dolphins vs. Washington
|VI
|1972
|Jan 16
|Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Cowboys vs. Dolphins
|V
|1971
|Jan 17
|Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida
|Colts vs. Cowboys
|IV
|1970
|Jan 11
|Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Chiefs vs. Vikings
|III
|1969
|Jan 12
|Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida
|Jets vs. Colts
|II
|1968
|Jan 14
|Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida
|Packers vs. Raiders
|I
|1967
|Jan 15
|Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, LA, California
|Packers vs. Chiefs