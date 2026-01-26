super-bowl-lx.jpg
This conclusion of this NFL season will mark the 60th Super Bowl and will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It's the second Super Bowl played at the stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, and the third played in the San Francisco Bay area. 

The last Super Bowl played at Levi's Stadium was Super Bowl 50 exactly 10 years ago, when the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, 24-10. Next season the Super Bowl will once again be in California, but in the Los Angeles area at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams

The Super Bowl has taken place in numerous cities and stadiums in its 60-year history and any area who wants to host must submit a proposal years in advance. The NFL owners vote on the city they want to select a few years before the game is scheduled. For instance, the 2028 game has already been awarded to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In the beginning of the game's existence, the process was not as democratic or transparent. 

Of all states, Florida has hosted the most Super Bowls at 17, followed by California at 12 and Louisiana at 11. 

The two cities to host the most Super Bowls are Miami, Florida, and New Orleans, Louisiana, which both hosting 11. Super Bowl 59 in 2025 at the Caesars Superdome marked New Orleans' 11th time hosting. The 2020 Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium was Miami's 11th time hosting.

Warm weather and domed stadiums are preferred, but there has been an outlier. Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey was the first outdoor "cold-weather" championship, although the 49-degree kickoff was relatively mild for the Northeast. There has not been a outdoor "cold-weather" venue selected since, however, the game has visited domed stadiums in Detroit, Indianapolis and Minneapolis. 

Here's a look at where every Super Bowl has taken place, along with the matchup and winner:

Super BowlYearDateLocationMatchup (winner in bold)
LXII2028TBDMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GeorgiaTBD
LXI2027Feb 14SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaTBD
LX2026Feb 8Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CaliforniaTBD
LIX2025Feb 9Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana Eagles vs. Chiefs
LVIII2024Feb 11Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Las Vegas, NevadaChiefs vs. 49ers
LVII2023Feb 12State Farm Stadium, Glendale, ArizonaChiefs vs. Eagles
LVI2022Feb 13SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaRams vs. Bengals
LV2021Feb 7Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FloridaBuccaneers vs. 49ers 
LIV2020Feb 2Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FloridaChiefs vs. 49ers
LIII2019Feb 3Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GeorgiaPatriots vs. Rams
LII2018Feb 4U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MinnesotaEagles vs. Patriots
LI2017Feb 5NRG Stadium, Houston, TexasPatriots vs. Falcons
L2016Feb 7Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CaliforniaBroncos vs. Panthers
XLIX2015Feb 1State Farm Stadium, Phoenix, ArizonaPatriots vs. Seahawks
XLVIII2014Feb 2MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseySeahawks vs. Broncos
XLVII2013Feb 3Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaRavens vs. 49ers
XLVI2012Feb 5Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IndianaGiants vs. Patriots
XLV2011Feb 6AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TexasPackers vs. Steelers
XLIV2010Feb 7Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FloridaSaints vs. Colts
XLIII2009Feb 1Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FloridaSteelers vs. Cardinals
XLII2008Feb 3State Farm Stadium, Phoenix, ArizonaGiants vs. Patriots
XLI2007Feb 4Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FloridaColts vs. Bears
XL2006Feb 5Ford Field, Detroit, MichiganSteelers vs. Seahawks
XXXIX2005Feb 6Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville, FloridaPatriots vs. Eagles
XXXVIII2004Feb 1NRG Stadium, Houston, TexasPatriots vs. Panthers
XXXVII2003Jan 26Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, CaliforniaBuccaneers vs. Raiders
XXXVI2002Feb 3Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaPatriots vs. Rams
XXXV2001Jan 28Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FloridaRavens vs. Giants
XXXIV2000Jan 30Georgia Dome, Atlanta, GeorgiaRams vs. Titans
XXXIII1999Jan 31Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FloridaBroncos vs. Falcons
XXXII1998Jan 25Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, CaliforniaBroncos vs. Packers
XXXI1997Jan 26Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaPackers vs. Patriots
XXX1996Jan 28Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Phoenix, ArizonaCowboys vs. Steelers
XXIX1995Jan 29Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida49ers vs. Chargers
XXVIII1994Jan 30Georgia Dome, Atlanta, GeorgiaCowboys vs. Bills
XXVII1993Jan 31Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CaliforniaCowboys vs. Bills
XXVI1992Jan 26Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Minneapolis, MinnesotaWashington vs. Bills
XXV1991Jan 27Tampa Stadium, Tampa, FloridaGiants vs. Bills
XXIV1990Jan 28Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana49ers vs. Broncos
XXIII1989Jan 22Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida49ers vs. Bengals
XXII1988Jan 31Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, CaliforniaWashington vs. Broncos
XXI1987Jan 25Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CaliforniaGiants vs. Broncos
XX1986Jan 26Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaBears vs. Patriots
XIX1985Jan 20Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California49ers vs. Dolphins
XVIII1984Jan 22Tampa Stadium, Tampa, FloridaRaiders vs. Washington
XVII1983Jan 30Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CaliforniaWashington vs. Dolphins
XVI1982Jan 24Pontiac Silverdome, Detroit, Michigan49ers vs. Bengals
XV1981Jan 25Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaRaiders vs. Eagles
XIV1980Jan 20Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CaliforniaSteelers vs. Rams
XIII1979Jan 21Orange Bowl, Miami, FloridaSteelers vs. Cowboys
XII1978Jan 15Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaCowboys vs. Broncos
XI1977Jan 9Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CaliforniaRaiders vs. Vikings
X1976Jan 18Orange Bowl, Miami, FloridaSteelers vs. Cowboys
IX1975Jan 12Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, LouisianaSteelers vs. Vikings
VIII1974Jan 13Rice Stadium, Houston, TexasDolphins vs. Vikings
VII1973Jan 14Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, LA, CaliforniaDolphins vs. Washington
VI1972Jan 16Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, LouisianaCowboys vs. Dolphins
V1971Jan 17Orange Bowl, Miami, FloridaColts vs. Cowboys
IV1970Jan 11Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, LouisianaChiefs vs. Vikings
III1969Jan 12Orange Bowl, Miami, FloridaJets vs. Colts
II1968Jan 14Orange Bowl, Miami, FloridaPackers vs. Raiders
I1967Jan 15Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, LA, CaliforniaPackers vs. Chiefs