This conclusion of this NFL season will mark the 60th Super Bowl and will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It's the second Super Bowl played at the stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, and the third played in the San Francisco Bay area.

The last Super Bowl played at Levi's Stadium was Super Bowl 50 exactly 10 years ago, when the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, 24-10. Next season the Super Bowl will once again be in California, but in the Los Angeles area at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

The Super Bowl has taken place in numerous cities and stadiums in its 60-year history and any area who wants to host must submit a proposal years in advance. The NFL owners vote on the city they want to select a few years before the game is scheduled. For instance, the 2028 game has already been awarded to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In the beginning of the game's existence, the process was not as democratic or transparent.

Of all states, Florida has hosted the most Super Bowls at 17, followed by California at 12 and Louisiana at 11.

The two cities to host the most Super Bowls are Miami, Florida, and New Orleans, Louisiana, which both hosting 11. Super Bowl 59 in 2025 at the Caesars Superdome marked New Orleans' 11th time hosting. The 2020 Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium was Miami's 11th time hosting.

Warm weather and domed stadiums are preferred, but there has been an outlier. Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey was the first outdoor "cold-weather" championship, although the 49-degree kickoff was relatively mild for the Northeast. There has not been a outdoor "cold-weather" venue selected since, however, the game has visited domed stadiums in Detroit, Indianapolis and Minneapolis.

Here's a look at where every Super Bowl has taken place, along with the matchup and winner: