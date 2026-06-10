Everything we know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding so far

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce's love story has captured the attention of both the music and sports universes, leaving Swifties everywhere with one big question: What's next? Kelce proposed to Swift in August of 2025 after two years of dating, and the singer captioned the post that broke the internet, "Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married."

The white-veil occasion will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, according to TMZ. Swift is known for her big July 4th parties, so the timing isn't a huge shock, but many are surprised she'd get married at an arena.

The report states that the two are focused on maintaining privacy for the event, sending invites over text rather than mailing them out, as a way to help with discretion. Privacy is the draw to MSG as well. Drones couldn't fly above and see the ceremony, paparazzi couldn't see through the windows, and there is underground parking, so guests and the couple could arrive privately. With reports of more than 1,000 friends and family in attendance, the World's Most Famous Arena has the capacity.

The NYPD is expected to have a heavy presence, and they may even shut down streets near the venue. Swift has performed at MSG eight times in her career so far.

At first, the rumors said they were getting married in Rhode Island, possibly on the 13th of one of the summer months, since it's her favorite number, but recent reports say otherwise.

Most Swifties pictured the singer getting married at a picturesque venue, perhaps on the water, with the ceremony looking straight out of a music video. Some surmise the MSG reports are a decoy and guests will report to the arena, only to be bused to another venue. Knowing how capable Swift is of creating surprises and planning massive events, as her three-hour-long Eras Tour shows, it would not be surprising to see something up her sleeve. Maybe the queen of Easter Eggs has already left some hints in her social media posts and songs.

In between wedding planning, the couple has stayed busy, with Swift releasing a song featured in "Toy Story 5" and the two spotted out in New York, as well as attending NBA games. Meanwhile, Kelce announced his return to the Chiefs in March after retirement was also on the table. The Chiefs began mandatory minicamp yesterday and will face the Broncos Sept. 14 to open the 2026 season.

Prior to the wedding-planning process, Kelce had to propose. Kelce turned his backyard into a garden out of Swift's wildest dreams before he knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring, and said, 'Marry me, Juliet Taylor.'" Now she has to go pick out a white dress (and a venue) before she says "I do," and he does too.

Kelce and Swift have ties to many different states. Kelce is from Ohio, lives in Kansas, and plays football in Missouri. While those states may not seem like places for one of the biggest stars in music, if they wanted something more private, they could be a good choice. Swift is from Pennsylvania, began her career in Tennessee, lives in New York, spends a lot of time in Rhode Island, and also owns a home in Los Angeles.