Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is set to play his 100th NFL game on "Monday Night Football" against the New York Jets in Week 6, and he enters Monday night with 231 total touchdowns.

That ranks as the second-most by any player in their first 100 career games, trailing only Patrick Mahomes' 237 total touchdowns. That metric aligns with public perception, as many in the football world would agree that Allen is the NFL's second-best quarterback behind only the three-time Super Bowl MVP.

However, Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans isn't among that group. He feels his squad's Week 7 opponent, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, is better than Allen, whom Houston beat in Week 5.

"He will be the best quarterback we've faced this year," Ryans said of Love, via Fox 26 in Houston, on Monday.

In defense of Ryans, Love is playing some of the best football in the NFL right now after completing 22 of his 32 passes on Sunday for 258 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in a 34-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. His two home games mark the first time a Packers quarterback has thrown for four passing touchdowns in consecutive home games since his predecessor Aaron Rodgers did so back in the 2020 season, the first of his consecutive NFL MVP seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur. Love's eight games in a row with multiple touchdowns is tied for the third-longest in Packers history, trailing only Rodgers' 13 consecutive games in 2011 and Brett Favre's 12 games in a row from 1994 to 1995.

Love's 12 passing touchdowns in four games played this season -- he missed two with a sprained MCL -- are tied for the second-most in the league with Joe Burrow and just three behind NFL leader Baker Mayfield's 15. Those 12 touchdowns through his first four games played this season are aligned with some of Rodgers' and Favre's MVP seasons.

Most pass TD in first four games of season (Packers history)

Season QB Pass TD Won NFL MVP? 2020 Aaron Rodgers 13 Yes 2024 Jordan Love 12 ? 2011 Aaron Rodgers 12 Yes 1996 Brett Favre 12 Yes

The matchup between C.J. Stroud and Love should be one of the NFL's best quarterback duels of the season to Ryans' point. The two teams will square off at Lambeau Field at 1 p.m. Eastern on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The Packers are currently 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.