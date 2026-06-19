Titans All-Pro Jeffery Simmons signing multiyear extension to become NFL's highest-paid defensive tackle

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is staying in Music City. On Friday, the team announced a multiyear extension with the 28-year-old. According to NFL Network, it's a record-setting, three-year deal worth $105.8 million extension with $100 million guaranteed. The deal keeps Simmons in Tennessee through the 2030 season.

The average annual value of the extension is $35.2 million, which surpasses Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones ($31.75 million).

Simmons reflected on staying put with the team that drafted him at No. 19 overall in 2019, calling Tennessee his "second home."

"From day one, this organization believed in me, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue to pour into this franchise and community," the 2025 All-Pro said. "I want to thank God, my family, my teammates, Ms. Amy and the entire Titans organization for believing in me. My job isn't finished. I believe in this locker room and this staff, and I'm focused on helping this team get back to competing for championships."

Entering his eighth season, Simmons is coming off one of the best years of his career, hitting career highs in sacks (11.0), tackles for a loss (17) and forced fumbles (3), along with 67 tackles and 60 quarterback pressures. In the last 10 seasons (2016 to 2025), Simmons is one of just two defensive tackles (Aaron Donald, 2021) to record at least 10 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and three passes defended in a single season.

In his career, Simmons has 383 tackles, 42.5 sacks, 275 quarterback pressures and 65 tackles for a loss.

Simmons has not only made an impact on the field for the Titans, as a four-time Pro Bowler and five-time captain, he is also making an impact off the field, as a three-time Community Man of the Year winner.

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said Simmons is "a pillar" for the franchise and "embodies what it means to be a Titan."

"He's the premier defensive tackle in the National Football League and you win with players like Jeffery," Borgonzi said. "Not only is his leadership on the field what we want our program to represent, but off the field, he sets the standard for our community. ... You always want to keep your best players and we accomplished that today. We're excited for Jeffery to be here in Nashville for the long haul."