Pete Prisco is at it again. CBS Sports' senior writer has looked every player in the NFL up and down and has now come up with his annual Top 100 list.
One player who used to be a staple in these rankings and oftentimes at the very top was Aaron Donald. However, the Rams defensive tackle retired this offseason, which was the jumping-off point for Prisco to note that it feels like the league is in a bit of transition. Still, even without Donald pushing for the top spot, there are a number of star defensive players who Prisco has high in his rankings, which is what we're going to cover here.
In all, four defensive players were able to sneak into Prisco's top 10 and it should come as no surprise that they are all pass rushers, headlined by Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. You can read Prisco's entire list by clicking here, but scroll down if you want to see his top 10 defensive players heading into 2024.
|1
Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns DE
|He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year after getting 14 sacks and leading the league in pressures. He is one of those special defensive players who has to be accounted for on every play. (Overall ranking: No. 2)
|2
T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers OLB
|He led the NFL in sacks with 19 last season and remains a true game-wrecker. He bounced back from an injury-shortened 2022 to show he remains one of the game's best edge players. (Overall ranking: No. 5)
|3
Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys LB
|He has 40 1/2 sacks in three seasons, including 14 last season, to put him in the conversation as best rusher in the game. He has moved around a lot in his three seasons with the Cowboys, but he is best when rushing the passer off the edge. (Overall ranking: 9)
|4
Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE
|His sack number fell from 18 1/2 in 2022 to 10 1/2 last season as he wasn't as dominant as he was the year before. He had just one double-digit sack game last season after having four in 2022. (Overall ranking: No. 10)
|5
Maxx Crosby Las Vegas Raiders DE
|He had 14 1/2 sacks and was among the league leaders in pressures, showing off an ability to take over a game. His relentless play should put him in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation again this season. (Overall ranking: No. 11)
|6
Sauce Gardner New York Jets CB
|He followed up an impressive rookie season with another outstanding year in coverage. He is long and athletic and makes it tough for receivers to win consistently against him. (Overall ranking: No. 12)
|7
Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs DE
|The Chiefs leaned heavily on their defense to win last year's Super Bowl, with Jones being the catalyst of that unit. He can take over games, and can do so from the inside and the outside. He can wreck an offensive line. (Overall ranking: No. 14)
|8
Dexter Lawrence New York Giants DT
|He is a massive man in the middle of the New York defense who makes it tough to run inside. But he is also a power pass rusher inside who can really push the pocket, which makes him far more than just a one-dimensional run stuffer. (Overall ranking: No. 19)
|9
Fred Warner San Francisco 49ers MLB
|He remains the game's best inside linebacker, a true off-the-ball star. He can run and cover and play the run. The only issues are when he isn't as protected and big linemen get out on him in the run game. (Overall ranking: No. 22)
|10
Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars LB
|He had his breakout season with 17 1/2 sacks in 2023, earning him a big contract extension from the team. He is a relentless pass rusher, who is good against the run as well. He proved to many -- me included -- that he can be a game-wrecker. (Overall ranking: No. 23)