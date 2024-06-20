Pete Prisco is at it again. CBS Sports' senior writer has looked every player in the NFL up and down and has now come up with his annual Top 100 list.

One player who used to be a staple in these rankings and oftentimes at the very top was Aaron Donald. However, the Rams defensive tackle retired this offseason, which was the jumping-off point for Prisco to note that it feels like the league is in a bit of transition. Still, even without Donald pushing for the top spot, there are a number of star defensive players who Prisco has high in his rankings, which is what we're going to cover here.

In all, four defensive players were able to sneak into Prisco's top 10 and it should come as no surprise that they are all pass rushers, headlined by Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. You can read Prisco's entire list by clicking here, but scroll down if you want to see his top 10 defensive players heading into 2024.