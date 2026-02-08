Tight end Travis Kelce is now a free agent, as he has played out the two-year extension signed in 2024. Many believe the Kansas City Chiefs star will retire in the coming weeks, but that may not be the case.

Kelce has not made a decision on his future, and has been in touch with the Chiefs about a potential return, per NFL.com. The Chiefs want him back, and the two sides reportedly plan to meet after the Super Bowl to discuss the future.

It's fair to expect a resolution quickly. Kelce said in November he wanted to give the franchise that selected him in the third round back in 2013 adequate notice whether he would play in 2026 or not. He does not want to hold the team hostage as the Chiefs turn their attention to offseason tasks.

"I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not -- or whether they want me back or not," Kelce said, via ESPN. "I'd like to make that decision before they've got to get draft picks and free agency opens to fill the roster appropriately..."

In his 13th NFL season, Kelce caught 76 passes for 851 yards and five touchdowns. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said during a Good Morning Football interview last month he has "no doubt" Kelce can still play, and that the franchise is not ready for him to retire and enter his next stage of life.

"As an organization, we certainly hope that he will come back," Hunt said. "He had another great year, maybe not on par with where he was four or five years ago, but still had over 800 yards, and was really one of the leaders on the offensive side of the ball for us. So there's no doubt in my mind that he can still play. We're trying to be respectful and let him have the time that he needs to make a decision.

"He has sort of a busy offseason coming up with his engagement and marriage, so we want to be respectful and give him the time he needs to make a decision. But we certainly hope that he'll be back."

Kelce also may have hinted where he's leaning during an episode of "The New Heights" Podcast, as he revealed that he's excited about the return of Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

"I can't wait to see him back in the building," Kelce said. "He's one of my favorite coaches of all-time, one of my favorite people of all time. I've had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player, as a person, and I just love the guy and it's going to be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo, baby."

Kelce is without a doubt one of the best tight ends in NFL history, and a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. He ranks third all-time in receptions (1,080), receiving yards (13,002) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (82) at his position, and is the Chiefs' all-time leader in each of those categories. Kelce is also a postseason legend, as no player has caught more passes than him in the playoffs (178 receptions). His 2,078 yards receiving in the postseason rank second behind Jerry Rice, as do his 20 receiving touchdowns.