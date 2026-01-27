Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt was crystal clear this week on his assessment of veteran tight end Travis Kelce, who has a decision to make ahead of the 2026 season. Mulling retirement or returning for a 14th NFL campaign, Kelce is taking time this offseason before informing the Chiefs of his plans.

"As an organization, we certainly hope that he will come back," Hunt said Tuesday on Good Morning Football. "He had another great year, maybe not on par with where he was four or five years ago, but still had over 800 yards, and was really one of the leaders on the offensive side of the ball for us. So there's no doubt in my mind that he can still play. We're trying to be respectful and let him have the time that he needs to make a decision.

"He has sort of a busy offseason coming up with his engagement and marriage, so we want to be respectful and give him the time he needs to make a decision. But we certainly hope that he'll be back.

Over 17 starts in 2025, Kelce recorded 76 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns. His reception total was the fewest since the 2015 season, his second in the NFL. Kelce got engaged to pop icon Taylor Swift last summer and the two plan to wed in 2026.

From the ownership's side, it's clear the Chiefs want Kelce back in the fold. With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching in April, it would be advantageous for Hunt to get a decision from the 11-time Pro Bowler early this spring.

Kelce recently said on his New Heights podcast he's anxious to work again with Eric Bieniemy as the Chiefs' new offensive coordinator, suggesting he could be back. Bieniemy and Kelce spent a decade together prior to the play-caller's move to the Washington Commanders' vacant OC position in 2023.

"I can't wait to see him back in the building," Kelce said. "He's one of my favorite coaches of all-time, one of my favorite people of all time. I've had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player, as a person, and I just love the guy and it's going to be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo, baby."

Kelce said in January after the Chiefs failed to make the playoffs that he needed to see how his body responded this offseason, Kansas City finished 6-11 this season and may be without quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the start of the 2026 campaign following an ACL injury.

Kelce first mentioned retirement in 2023, acknowledged the toll playing for a decade-plus has taken on his body.