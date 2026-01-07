The Chiefs' 14-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday could be the last time Travis Kelce dons a Kansas City uniform as the 11-year veteran contemplates retirement.

Kelce knows how difficult that decision is after watching his brother Jason go through the same thing two years ago. On Wednesday's episode of the brothers' New Heights podcast, Travis didn't sound like someone who wanted to hang up his cleats just yet.

"I've talked to a few people in the facility already, having the exit meetings and everything, and they know where I stand at least right now," Kelce said. "I think there's a lotta love for the game that's still there and I don't think I'll ever lose that. It's a tough thing to navigate, but at the same time, if my body can heal up and rest up and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18, 20, 21-week run, I think I would do it in a heartbeat. Right now it's just finding that answer and seeing how the body feels after this game and kinda when it all settles down."

Jason Kelce prodded him from there, noting Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones proclaimed Travis would return. Travis explained that's why they love Jones, because he's "optimistic," but that a decision wasn't finalized yet.

While deciding whether to put his body through another season of NFL football will be at top of mind for Kelce, one can't help but wonder if the way this Chiefs season ended will play a role as well. A loss to finish the season 6-11 certainly isn't how Kelce would draw up his final game with the Chiefs, and it's possible wanting to finish his career on a positive note will be part of the calculus when it comes to his decision.

Patrick Mahomes will hopefully be back for the start of the 2026 season after suffering a torn ACL, and he'd certainly love to have his longtime top target back in the huddle for one more run to put 2025's disaster in the rearview and put a more appropriate bow on Kelce's Hall of Fame career.

Speculation ran strong that Kelce could walk away after last season if the Chiefs completed the three-peat. The Chiefs will give him time and space to make that decision, but would surely like an answer at least prior to the Draft so they can know whether the tight end position needs to be a bigger priority in their offseason plans.