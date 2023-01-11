Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out of the Dolphins' playoff game against the Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that doctors have not cleared the quarterback to resume football activities. Tagovailoa missed the Dolphins' last two games after sustaining his second concussion of the season against the Packers in Week 16.

The Dolphins are preparing as if Skyler Thompson will start against the Bills. Miami is 8-5 with Tagovailoa this season, 0-2 with Teddy Bridgewater under center and 1-1 with Thompson at quarterback. Bridgewater, who is dealing with a dislocated pinky on his throwing hand, served as Thompson's backup in Week 18.

Along with his solid play when healthy, head injuries have largely defined Tagovailoa's 2022 season. He missed two games after sustaining a concussion during Miami's Week 4 loss to the Bengals. Tagovailoa won his next five starts after returning to the field in Week 7.

Despite his absence in the Dolphins' last two games, Miami was able to eek past the Jets on Sunday to clinch the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot.

When healthy, Tagovailoa looked like the player the Dolphins hoped he would be when they selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Alabama standout completed nearly 65% of his passes this season with more than three times as many touchdown passes (25) as interceptions (8).

With Tagovailoa under center, the Dolphins split their two regular season matchups with Buffalo. Miami edged the Bills in their first matchup, 21-19, before losing a 32-29 decision at Buffalo in Week 15. The Dolphins must now try to beat the Bills while possibly starting their third-string quarterback in Thompson.