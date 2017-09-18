WATCH: Devonta Freeman does his best Steph Curry impression after Falcons' TD
The Falcons' running back is taking advantage of the relaxed celebration rules
In the offseason, the NFL loosened its strict celebration rules so that players could use the ball as a prop. On Sunday night, Falcons running back Devonta Freeman took full advantage of the new rules.
After scoring a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, Freeman lined up for a jump shot. His hoop? Offensive lineman Andy Levitre. Impressively, Levitre wasn't forced to move his human hoop. Freeman's shot was on line.
Take a look (it's at the end of the video below):
The NFL changed the celebration rules, but just in case you're wondering, dunking on the goalpost crossbar is still outlawed. It doesn't matter anyway, because 3-pointers are totally in right now. Just ask Steph Curry and the Warriors.
Anyway, the Falcons' 7-0 lead didn't last long. The Packers quickly responded with a touchdown of their own. Ty Montgomery's celebration was nowhere close to matching Freeman's though.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, they do not get bonus points for Freeman's 3-pointer.
