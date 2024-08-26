Aaron Donald looks like he could still step onto the gridiron if he wanted to. In a video posted by former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson, the former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle managed to beat former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy in a footrace -- while wearing jeans.

Donald announced his retirement from the NFL in March 2024 after playing 10 seasons with the Rams.

"I'm complete," Donald in his retirement announcement. "I'm full. I think the passion to play the game is no longer there for me. I will always love football, but to think about going through another camp and another 17-[game] season, I just don't got the urge to want to push myself to do that no more."

During his 10-year career, Donald accomplished a significant amount and will go down as one of the top defensive linemen the sport has ever seen. He was a 10-time Pro Bowler, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, an eight-time First Team All-Pro selection, and helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

Donald racked up 111.0 sacks, 543 tackles, 176 tackles for loss and 24 forced fumbles during his time with the Rams.

Despite Donald announcing his retirement earlier this year, it certainly wouldn't be surprising if any NFL general managers reach out to gauge his interest on a return to the field. After all, Donald clearly hasn't lost a step since hanging up his cleats.