Familiar matchups abound on the NFL Week 10 schedule as there are half a dozen divisional games you can make Week 10 NFL picks on. The highlight of that slate is Rams vs. 49ers, which has L.A. as 3.5-point road favorites, per the latest NFL odds. The Niners won, 26-23, when the two met in early October, but the Rams had won the three prior matchups. This is one of four games with a Week 10 NFL spread that favors the road team.

Other divisional contests include Bills vs. Dolphins (+8.5), Texans vs. Jaguars (+1.5) and Saints vs. Panthers (-4.5). The entire NFC West will do battle as Seahawks vs. Cardinals has Seattle favored by 6.5 points, per the Week 10 NFL lines, with both teams coming off primetime games. The non-divisional slate is highlighted by Steelers vs. Chargers (-3) on Sunday night and Eagles vs. Packers (-2.5) on Monday night. All of the updated Week 10 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 10 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Week 10 on a sizzling 47-29 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 10 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup.

Top Week 10 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 10 NFL picks is that the Bucs (-2.5, 48.5) cover at home versus the Patriots in a Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoff. New England extended its win streak to six games on Sunday versus Atlanta, but the Pats failed to cover for the first time during the streak. Meanwhile, the Bucs covered their last time out and have the rest advantage in coming off a Week 9 bye. That advantage for Tampa -- and disadvantage for New England -- can't be overlooked as the Pats are 4-12-1 ATS over their last 17 with a rest disadvantage, which dates back to the Tom Brady era.

With that ATS loss to the Falcons, New England is only 3-9-1 ATS versus NFC opponents since 2023. On the field, the Patriots have the NFL's worst redzone defense this season, and Drake Maye has been sloppy with the ball as of late. He has three fumbles (one lost) and two interceptions over his last two games, which Tampa can capitalize on as it boasts the fourth-best turnover differential (+7) in the league. With the model projecting the Bucs to win the turnover battle on Sunday, and racking up twice as many defensive sacks, Tampa prevails versus the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 10 NFL predictions: 49ers (+3.5, 49.5) cover versus the Rams in well over 50% of simulations. San Francisco is 8-4 versus the spread over these teams last dozen meetings, including outright winning as 8.5-point underdogs in Week 5. The Niners are coming off a double-digit road victory over the Giants, with Mac Jones under center, and it doesn't matter who is at quarterback for the team as long as Christian McCaffrey is at running back. He set an NFL record on Sunday with his 16th game with both a rushing and receiving touchdown as he leads the NFL with 1,222 yards from scrimmage.

Los Angeles has only truly been tested in a road environment just once this season, and it lost at Philadelphia. The team's other true road games include facing the Ravens without Lamar Jackson, and facing the lowly Titans. While L.A. has impressive metrics on both sides of the ball, one can't overlook its subpar special teams. The Rams are last in field goal percentage, third-worst in extra point percentage and just seven teams give up more yards per punt return. With San Fran having the edge on the margins, it covers, and the model also says the Under hits over 60% of the time in an A-rated total pick. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 10 NFL picks

Week 10 NFL betting odds, lines, live spreads, scores

