Three weeks remain in the NFL regular season. While some rookies came to success early, it has taken others more time to acclimate to the speed of the game, get an opportunity as a result of an injury, etc. Reflecting on this week's action across the league, there were several rookies deserving of consideration for this week's list.

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 70.5 YDs 3045 TD 17 INT 6 YD/Att 7.75 View Profile

Daniels looks so comfortable in the pocket. He maneuvers well and keeps his eyes downfield when pressured. The rookie was driving throws into tight windows, and downfield attempts looked like pitch and catch against the Saints. He finished having completed 25 of 31 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 66 rushing yards.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was good as well, but the ball placement was worse than one would expect when reading a stat line featuring just four incompletions.

Cooper was all over the field against Seattle. He was shooting gaps and moving Geno Smith off his spot, in addition to recording one interception and nearly a second. There is still somewhat of an erratic style to his play, but it led to big plays in a victory.

Robinson has been fast off the snap all season long, but Sunday's game delivered results. The Penn State product racked up four pressures and 1.5 sacks against the Texans, which brings his season total up to 5.0. His development has been essential in the absence of Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.

4. OT Olu Fashanu, Jets

Fashanu is the new starter at left tackle in the absence of veteran Tyron Smith. It was a difficult challenge against the Jaguars with a skilled pass rusher like Josh Allen, but Fashanu was in control. At no point did it look like he was hanging on for dear life, and he was angling blocks to open run lanes as well. TruMedia credits him with one pressure allowed on 36 pass blocking reps.

Rosengarten has had an up-and-down season, but there have been more ups than downs over the past month. The rookie is settling into his job at right tackle. Baltimore's patience has paid off with right guard Daniel Faalele, left guard Andrew Vorhees and now Rosengarten. According to TruMedia, Rosengarten allowed zero pressures on 29 pass blocking reps.

It was a good week for rookie offensive linemen, including Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton.

Green was in coverage for 28 snaps against the Rams, but no passes were thrown in his direction. The rookie played off quite a bit, but was always in position to make a play, if necessary. It has not been the season that San Francisco had hoped for, but the rookie class has more than lived up to expectations.

Frazier has been a staple on this list all season. He has been a stabilizing presence along that Steelers offensive line. Although Philadelphia's defensive line was a formidable opponent, Frazier more than held his own. The rookie out of West Virginia did not allow a sack or a pressure, according to TruMedia.

Abrams-Draine did not play with any hesitancy against the Colts. He made a few big pass deflections, including one in the end zone. Denver may have been vulnerable in the secondary with Riley Moss out had it not been for the play of the fifth-round pick.

It was a strong week for the defensive backs. Texans safety Calen Bullock, Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean and Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins come to mind as other standouts.

Bucky Irving TB • RB • #7 Att 152 Yds 852 TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

Irving amassed 117 rushing yards on 15 carries against the Chargers. According to TruMedia, he had a 26.7% tackle avoidance rate. One trait to be admired about Irving is his willingness to contribute in pass protection. He clearly gives the Buccaneers offense a dynamic element as they fight for a playoff bid.

Jalen Coker CAR • WR • #18 TAR 32 REC 21 REC YDs 373 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

One concern regarding Coker to this point had been his ability to create separation. On the 83-yard touchdown run, he showed more than enough speed to break away from the Cowboys defense. His other three receptions went for 27 yards. Bryce Young entrusted him to go make some plays outside of his frame.

Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers are a few others who had good weeks.