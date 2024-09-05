New jerseys aren't the only fresh apparel on display in this 2024 NFL season. Certain players are also sporting unusually large, extra-padded helmets called Guardian Caps. So what's the deal with these things? Where did they come from? And will all players be wearing them at some point?

Here's everything you need to know:

What are Guardian Caps?

Guardian Caps are soft-shell coverings that wrap around standard hard-shell NFL helmets to provide an added layer of safety. Specifically, they are designed to soften/reduce the impact of player collisions.

Who designed Guardian Caps?

The coverings were originally designed by Guardian Sports, a material/sports science company, as a "fully encompassed" soft-shell helmet. Pushback from football executives regarding the drastic change in the "look and sound" of hard helmets resulted in the creation of the Caps.

When did the NFL start using Guardian Caps?

Guardian Caps were first used at NFL practices starting in 2020. At the time, however, there were no permanent rules in place regarding actual implementation of the coverings.

Are NFL players required to use them?

After several years of trial usage, the league officially mandated Guardian Cap use for select positions starting in 2022 training camps. In 2023, the NFL also included preseason, regular-season and postseason practices as part of the mandate. This offseason, the NFL expanded the rules to include all positions except quarterbacks and specialists. The only exception is if players wear one of six new helmet models also approved by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

What are the game-day rules?

The NFL announced this spring that players have the option to use Guardian Caps in regular-season games to enhance their protection against head injuries, as ESPN reported. Unlike neutral-colored coverings used in camp, these Guardian Caps also feature team logos.

Do they really make a difference?

NFL executive Jeff Miller said this offseason that Guardian Caps have aided in a nearly 50% reduction in concussions for the position groups using the coverings. Other reports cited by Guardian Sports indicate the severity of player impact is reduced by 10% with a Guardian Cap, while the severity is reduced by at least 20% if two players wearing Guardian Caps collide.