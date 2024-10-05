Of all the Week 5 matchups, only one will feature two teams with winning records. That game will take place in Houston as the 3-1 Texans play host to the 3-1 Bills.

A lot of this game's attention has been centered on Texans receiver Stefon Diggs and his first matchup against his former team. Diggs has settled in nicely in Houston, while the Bills are still trying to make up for his absence. But despite that, the Bills continue to receive top-notch play from quarterback Josh Allen, who has yet to throw an interception this season.

While the Bills are off to a somewhat surprising start, many expected the Texans to be a top AFC team and in their current situation following last year's unexpected run to an AFC South division title. But Houston is still searching for its first signature game after getting blown out by Minnesota in Week 3 and defeating the Colts, Bears and Jaguars by a combined 12 points.

Here's how you can follow the action in real time, along with a prediction for Sunday's outcome.

To me, this game comes down to the quarterbacks and which one will have more success leading their respective offense. Allen will look to exploit a Texans defense that has struggled so far on third down and in the red zone. Stroud will face a Bills defense that is one of the league's best against the pass but has also struggled on third down. Buffalo's defense is also arguably the league's worst against the run.

On paper, the Texans have the edge, especially at receiver along with the fact that they are playing at home. But something tells me that Allen and Co. are motivated to beat their old teammate while avenging last Sunday's embarrassing loss in Baltimore. Expect a big game from Allen that may lead to some early MVP chatter. Pick: Bills 24, Texans 20