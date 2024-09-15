The Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars are both looking for their first win this week. The Browns struggled in Week 1, falling to the Dallas Cowboys 33-17, while the Jags came close to defeating the Miami Dolphins on opening weekend, losing 20-17 on a game-winning 52-yard field goal.

Both teams showed some clear weaknesses in their Week 1 defeats.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is already hearing cries for backup Jameis Winston after his rough showing. He went 24 of 45 with 169 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. To make matters even more difficult for this offense, which clearly needs some more time to gel, tight end David Njoku will be sidelined this week with an ankle injury. Njoku was the leading receiver against the Cowboys and his absence will definitely be felt.

Browns receivers Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy will need to step up more than they did in the opener.

Overall, the Browns are dealing with a slew of injuries and it the hits just keep coming this week. They placed four players on injured reserve and had 12 players on their injury report, compared to the Jags' three players listed.

Jacksonville's defense allowed the most receiving yards of any team in Week 1 (338), so if they can't make adjustments, with cornerback Ronald Darby giving up 174 yards. This is an area the Browns can look to capitalize on.

One of Jacksonville's strength is its pass rush and I expect the unit to pressure Watson on Sunday.

The game will be held at EverBank Stadium, which will be renamed to TrEverbank Stadium, as part of a partnership between Lawrence and Everbank.

