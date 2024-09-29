For any team in the NFL, one of the most difficult things to deal with is a team with a highly-touted rookie quarterback that suddenly has a reason to believe. Coming off of a thrilling victory against the Cincinnati Bengals a week ago featuring one of the finest performances ever seen by a rookie quarterback, the Washington Commanders are riding high as full-throated Jayden Daniels Mania takes over the franchise, which at 2-1 is poised to become a force in the NFC East and threatens to become one of the NFL's hottest teams early in the season.

That feeling is one familiar to the Arizona Cardinals, as it was not long ago that such excitement surrounded the emergence of quarterback Kyler Murray, the first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Now in his sixth season, Murray is showing signs of being his dynamic self once again after missing much of the 2023 season while recovering from a torn ACL. But at 1-2 and coming off of a 20-13 loss to the Detroit Lions, there's still a ways to go for the Cardinals before they can once again claim to be legitimate contenders in the NFC West.

In order to do so and get back to .500, they're going to have to go through a familiar face on Washington's sideline: The Commanders' offensive coordinator is none other than Kliff Kingsbury, who served as head coach of the Cardinals from 2019 to 2022 and led the team to one playoff appearance in 2021. Kingsbury was instrumental in the selection of Murray No. 1-overall and his development, and he is now tasked with proving himself to once again be a skilled quarterback whisperer and offensive mind.

Cardinals vs. Commanders recent series history

Washington has won three out of its last five games against Arizona, including the 2023 season opener. Fun fact: this will mark the fourth straight time that NFC foes have faced each other in the month of September.