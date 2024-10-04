The NFL has so many games each Sunday, that it can be difficult to keep up with all the action with so many big plays on all sides of the ball. NFL RedZone is the best way to catch every trip to the end zone from each week of the regular season.

RedZone gives you seven straight hours of uninterrupted live football, showing every touchdown from every game between 1 p.m. ET until there's just one game left in the late window. The commercial free program features up to eight games at once on the octobox.

Described as the "perfect Fantasy Football companion" the simulcast switches between games on multiple networks. RedZone is hosted by Scott Hanson, who serves as the guide to games across the league and helps provides stats and notable information from each matchup.

Football fans can watch NFL RedZone from NFL Network on Fubo with a free trial.

RedZone began in September of 2009, broadcasting over 200 weeks of NFL football since its debut.

How to watch NFL RedZone on Fubo

Date: Sundays

Time: 1 p.m. ET - 8 p.m. ET

Streaming: fubo