Compared to where they were just a few weeks ago, both the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel like completely different football teams heading into their first matchup of the season. This is especially the case for Carolina, for as while anyone will tell you there's no such thing as a moral victory, the past week has offered the Panthers considerably more morale and reason to believe that their franchise is heading in the right direction.

After finally piecing together a win streak heading into their bye, Carolina proceeded to give the mighty Kansas City Chiefs all they could handle, sacking Patrick Mahomes five times and tying the game at 27 with 1:46 left to play. While a late field goal ultimately did in the 3-8 Panthers, it marked an inspired effort against the two-time defending champs. It also gave reason to believe that quarterback Bryce Young -- once exiled to the bench -- may very well be the quarterback he was promised to be when he was chosen No. 1 overall in 2023.

The Panthers now meet the Buccaneers, who ended a four game losing streak last week with a 30-7 beatdown of the New York Giants and have resumed their charge towards another NFC South title -- a task made more feasible by the return of certain players from injury, including star wide receiver Mike Evans. While a victory alone may not be enough for the 5-6 Bucs to get on the same page as the division leading Atlanta Falcons, what they can't afford is a loss to a Carolina team that has one of the worst records in the NFL.

Where to watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Panthers vs. Buccaneers spread, odds

Tampa Bay is a 6-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 46.5 points.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers recent series history

After Carolina had dominated Tampa Bay throughout the 2010s, the shoe has been on the other foot as the Bucs have won eight out of their last 10 games against the Panthers including three in a row. Carolina's last win over Tampa Bay came in 2022, and it halted the Bucs' four-game win streak in the series.