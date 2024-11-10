There was once a time where the New Orleans Saints were the most powerful and most feared team in the NFC South, and one of the most powerful teams in the entire NFL for that matter. But that era has come and gone. After a loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers that dropped them to 2-7 a week ago, the Saints fired coach Dennis Allen and have taken their place in the cellar of the NFL, signaling that they are no longer contenders by trading star cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders and picking up the pieces from there under interim coach Darren Rizzi.

The Saints can now go one of two ways: Either they can go in the tank and completely give up on the 2024 season, or they can show some pride and get back on their feet. When it comes to doing the latter, this next opponent for the Saints is a perfect gut check. New Orleans hosts its blood enemies in the Atlanta Falcons, renewing the oldest pro football rivalry in the south as Atlanta looks to keep rolling towards a division title and humming to the tune of a 6-3 record.

These two teams already met in Week 4, with the Falcons earning a 26-24 victory that has put them in a position to sweep the Saints for the first time in nearly a decade. The last time the Falcons swept the Saints was in 2016, a year which marked Atlanta's triumph in the NFC Championship Game and a trip to Super Bowl LI. The Falcons are now in the midst of their best season since as they look for their first division title since that fateful year.

Saints vs. Falcons spread, odds

Atlanta is a 3.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 46.5 points.

Saints vs. Falcons recent series history

