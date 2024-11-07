PHILADELPHIA -- The trade deadline came and went with a flurry of moves. The Philadelphia Eagles were not one of the teams that participated.

For the first time in four seasons, the Eagles stood pat at the deadline. There was no acquiring of players and no players who were shipped off for extra draft capital.

This was a quiet deadline for the 6-2 Eagles, and head coach Nick Sirianni was just fine with that.

"Speaking on my end of it, I really feel strongly about our team and where we are when talking through all those different things," Sirianni said. "Just feel so strongly about our team, and [Eagles Executive Vice President/General Manager] Howie [Roseman] has done a great job building it to date. It didn't feel like, at that time, that there was anything to do.

The Eagles made their trade before the season started when they acquired wide receiver Jahan Dotson and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks. Having only seven draft picks in 2025, there wasn't much draft capital for the Eagles to trade.

The Eagles did made deadline deals in previous years. Roseman traded a fourth-round pick for running back Jay Ajayi in 2017, a third-round pick in 2018 for wide receiver Golden Tate, a fourth-round pick in 2019 for defensive end Genard Avery, a fourth-round pick in 2022 for defensive end Robert Quinn, and fifth- and sixth-round picks and safety Terrell Edmunds in 2023 for safety Kevin Byard.

Philadelphia didn't have many positions to significantly upgrade, either. The Eagles did acquire a No. 3 wide receiver in Dotson (who is under team control for at least one more season), and Grant Calcaterra demonstrated how valuable he was as a No. 2 tight end filling in for Dallas Goedert.

Every starter on the Eagles defense from Sunday's game is 27 years old or younger, so there wasn't much of a need to upgrade on that side of the ball. The only trade deadline "rumor" that came through Philadelphia was the future of pass rusher Bryce Huff, who played just six snaps in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

At the end of the day, Huff stood pat. So did the Eagles.

"I feel really good about the people we have here, the guys we have here," Sirianni said. "Feel strong about the depth, the starters at the positions and the depth at that position. So that speaks for the work that Howie [Roseman] and his staff have done from the draft until now, at the end of the day."