The Kansas City Chiefs are one of just five remaining undefeated teams, but their 3-0 record is hardly convincing. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has admitted he's not playing up to his MVP level, and the Chiefs believe they know what's been ailing his play.

This past week, the Chiefs focused on Mahomes' footwork and fundamentals, hoping to calm his base and get him to playing more in the rhythm of the offense.

"I feel like I haven't played very well, and that's not a stats thing," Mahomes said last week after the Falcons win. "I just feel like I'm missing opportunities whenever they're out there and not throwing the ball in the exact spot I want it to be at. So, it's about me getting back to my fundamentals, putting our guys in the right position, and then we've got to execute at a higher level offensively. If teams are going to make us drive the field, we have to prove that we're able to do that, and I'm sure we'll get a lot of the same this next week with the Chargers."

Sources believe the hits Mahomes took in Week 2 — mostly at the hands of Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson — caused Mahomes to not trust his blindside as much, thus causing Mahomes to rush himself and his own footwork in the Week 3 game against Atlanta.

Rookie Kingsley Suamataia started at left tackle to begin the year for Kansas City, but Wanya Morris has since taken over on the left side and Suamataia could still earn the job back. It's logical to assume the Chiefs will assign more blocking help to that side of the offensive line in the immediate future. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, quarterbacks coach Dave Girardi and assistant QBs coach Dan Williams have all been involved in getting Mahomes back to the basics this week.

Left tackle snap % through three weeks

Per TruMedia

Player Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Kingsley Suamataia 100% 84.7% 0% Wanya Morris 0% 15.3% 100%

Mahomes' below standard play has helped contribute to historically low productivity from All Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

It's been the slowest start to a season in Kelce's career. He has the fewest catches (8), targets (12), receiving yards (69), yards after catch (21) and first downs (4) through the first three games of any season where he's been healthy. This is the longest he's gone without a receiving touchdown in his Hall of Fame career.

"It's about getting him through the season," one source said. "He'll have one of these games where he breaks out because he still has enough quickness and wiggle. Some of YAC won't be the same."

Kelce's yards after catch have fallen off dramatically so far this season. He had a career average of 5.8 yards after catch entering this year, but he's turned out an average of just 2.6 yards after catch so far this season. That stat has seen a linear drop each year since he averaged 6.1 yards after catch in 2021.

That has led to several questions about whether Kelce — the boyfriend of superstar Taylor Swift — is in the best football shape he could be in.

"Are we not allowed to say that he's out of shape?," asked former ESPN personality Todd McShay on a recent podcast. "That he's been partying all offseason? That he's been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world? That he's drinking -- going to the U.S. Open and he's got cocktails?"

While few deny Kelce has lost a step — and has for the past few years — multiple sources said he works hard at practice and plays through the whistle. He's been open on plays, sources say, and Mahomes simply hasn't thrown it his way.

Kelce turns 35 next week, and only three Super Bowl-era tight ends have racked up at least 700 receiving yards in a season at age 35 or older: Ben Watson, Shannon Sharpe and Tony Gonzalez, who did it three times.

The Chiefs ripped up Kelce's old deal in the offseason and gave him a new, two-year deal worth $34.25 million. By average annual value, Kelce once again became the highest-paid tight end in the league. But the deal also gives Kelce the ability to retire after the season with little financial penalty to the Chiefs, who would eat just $2.55 million in dead money in 2025.