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Tucker Large

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Sat, Aug 15 @ 7:00 pm ET
@ Baltimore Ravens (8-9-0)
  • M&T Bank Stadium
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NFC East Standings

Team Div Overall
PHI
 3-3-0 11-6-0
DAL
 4-2-0 7-9-1
WAS
 3-3-0 5-12-0
NYG
 2-4-0 4-13-0
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 5-11, 183 lbs
Birthplace: Sioux Falls, SD
School: Washington State
Experience: R