While a global pandemic denied Tokyo the opportunity to host the Olympic Games in the traditional manner, Paris will have no such issue when the 2024 Summer Olympics officially begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday. The 2020 Tokyo Games were pushed back an entire year due to the COVID-19 outbreak and took place without public spectators. Things will return to normal in France, where a total of 17 cities will host events. In addition, the surfing competition will be held in Tahiti, an island in French Polynesia. The first medals will be handed out on Friday.

The Americans are -2000 favorites (risk $2,000 to win $100) to win the most medals and -550 to bring home the most golds in the latest 2024 Olympics odds. China is +1300 for the most overall medals and +350 for most golds, while Great Britain is third for most total medals at +6000 and most golds at +4200. Before locking in any 2024 Summer Olympics medal futures or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine Olympic insider Dan O'Brien has to say.

O'Brien is a highly decorated decathlete who won the gold medal in the decathlon at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, becoming the first American to accomplish the feat since Bruce Jenner 20 years earlier. O'Brien also is a five-time U.S. champion and three-time world champion in the event, and he held the decathlon world record from 1992-99 and the heptathlon world record from 1993-2010. As a result of his achievements, O'Brien is a member of the USATF, USOC and IAAF Halls of Fame.

Top 2024 Summer Olympics medal count predictions

O'Brien is predicting that the United States once again will capture the most medals at the Olympic Games. The Americans have reached triple digits in total medals 13 times and fell one shy of the plateau when the Summer Games last were held in Paris. They won nearly half of their 2020 medals in the pool and on the track, collecting 30 in swimming and 26 in track & field.

Many of Team USA's medal winners in those competitions at Tokyo are back for more, including swimmers Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Murphy and sprinters Sydney McLaughlin, Rai Benjamin and Vernon Norwood -- all of whom took home at least two medals in 2020. The 27-year-old Ledecky won two golds and two silvers in Tokyo to bring her career total to 10 Olympic medals, while Dressel -- also 27 -- became the fifth swimmer in Olympic history to earn five golds in a single Olympic Games.

Also competing in Paris will be gymnasts Simone Biles (seven career Olympic medals) and Suni Lee, the last two champions in the women's all-around event.

How to make 2024 Olympics medal count picks

Most gold medal odds

USA -550

China +350

Great Britain +4200

Japan +5500

France +8000

Germany +12000

Australia +16000

Netherlands +16000

Canada +16000

South Korea +23000

Hungary +50000

Italy +50000

Brazil +50000

Cuba +50000

Most total medal odds

USA -2000

China +1300

Great Britain +6000

Japan +6000

Australia +12000

France +16000

Germany +16000

Italy +19000

Netherlands +32000

Canada +42000

South Korea +50000

Cuba +50000

Hungary +50000

Brazil +50000

New Zealand +50000