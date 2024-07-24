Tennis star Coco Gauff will be the female flag bearer for the United States in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics later this week. Gauff will join Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in getting the distinct honor on Friday.

"I never thought in a million years I would have the honor of carrying the American flag for Team USA in the opening ceremony," Gauff said in a statement. "I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is."

Gauff received the news from fellow Olympic tennis star Chris Eubanks on Wednesday, and was caught off-guard by the announcement.

Gauff will be the first United States tennis player to carry the flag in the opening ceremony. The 20-year old was slated to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics until she tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the Summer Games.

Gauff and James were chosen as the flag bearers by their teammates on Team USA.

The American tennis star has accomplished a great deal in recent years. Gauff captured her first Grand Slam title in 2023 when she won the U.S. Open.

Gauff is set to participate in both the singles and doubles events at Roland Garros, which just happens to be the annual site of the French Open. The tennis events are slated to begin on Saturday in Paris.