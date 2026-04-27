The most decorated women's track & field athlete in Olympic history is preparing for a comeback at 40. Seven-time gold medalist Allyson Felix is coming out of retirement to compete for a spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, she told "Time Magazine".

Felix initially retired following the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where she won a bronze medal in the 400 meters and a gold medal in the 400-meter relay. That put her career Olympic medal count at 11 -- seven golds, three silvers and one bronze.

There was nothing left for Felix to accomplish at that point, and she thought she was done ... until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics inched closer. Last June, Felix revealed her comeback plans to her brother and business partner, Wes, via a slideshow.

One of the key elements in her decision was the host city. Felix is a Los Angeles native and wants to run in her hometown on the world stage.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime homecoming," Felix wrote on one slide, per "Time." "And it is the only thing powerful enough to pull me back."

When the 2028 Olympics begin, Felix will be 42. She knows her best sprints may be behind her, but she said she would be "upset" with herself if she didn't at least try to qualify for her sixth Olympics.

Felix cited Tom Brady and Lindsey Vonn as examples of athletes who have competed at a high level in their 40s.

"I know, at 40, I am not at my peak," Felix said. "I have no illusions about that. I'm very clear in what it is and what I want to see. And so, I hope it's seen that way."

Felix and her coach, Bobby Kersee, will implement a comprehensive training program in October. Felix hopes to be ready for competition in 2027, and although she won't run regularly on the global circuit, she will enter a number of races in hopes of qualifying for the Olympic trials.