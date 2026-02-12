Every Olympics experience is memorable. Breezy Johnson's time at the 2026 Milano Cortina Games, though, might belong in a class of its own. Four days after winning gold in the women's downhill ski and just moments after crashing out of Thursday's Super-G, Johnson got engaged to Connor Watkins on site.

NBC Sports captured the entire proposal, with Watkins getting down on one knee and Johnson getting emotional.

"Breezy Noble Johnson, you have worked so hard and achieved so much, and yet you still find the time to love me, to make me feel special, and most importantly, you helped me love myself," Watkins said. "And now that I know what that feels like, there's only one way I want to spend the rest of my life, and that is by your side. I love you Breezy. Will you marry me?"

The two joined "TODAY" to discuss the engagement.

Though the Super-G didn't go as Johnson hoped -- and she also finished fouth alongside Mikaela Shiffrin in the women's team combined -- the downhill was an impressive and eventful triumph. Johnson had to not only overcome teammate Lindsey Vonn's devastating crash but the rest of the field, too.

"Part of what breaks your heart is that you're used to defying the odds," Johnson told CBS News about Vonn's injury. "You're used to writing fairytale endings. And the reality is that those things get made into movies because they're so unlikely. And unfortunately, you can't always -- it's not always like the movies."

Johnson's Olympics, though, have had a movie-like quality, with a little bit of triumph, a little bit of disappointment and a lot of love.