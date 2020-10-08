Following analysis of data results from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, six Russian weightlifters have received bans in the sport. The laboratory was a major component in a cover-up scheme that went on for years.

They were found guilty "by a disciplinary panel based on databases retrieved from the Moscow lab," according to the International Weightlifting Federation. No other details about their cases were given.

Those banned include Olympic bronze medalist Ruslan Albegov. Others handed a ban are former world champion Tima Turieva as well as Dmitry Lapikovwho, who was already stripped of his 2008 Olympics bronze medal and had a previous ban. Egor Klimonov, Yulia Konovalova and Maxim Sheyko round out the six banned over doping lab data.

Most were given four years bans, but Sheyko was banned for six and Lapikov was banned for eight years. The bans are backdated to 2017 or 2018.

The investigation has been ongoing and the World Anti-Doping Agency examined data to determine doping covered up in Russia. An additional eight doping cases were put before the hearings panel or "at various stages of results management," the IWF released.

Other Russian weightlifters were given provisional suspensions on Thursday. The three weightlifters handed those suspensions were European silver medalist Feliks Khalibekov, Aleksey Emelyanenko and Arsen Boraganov.