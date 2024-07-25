Expectations are vastly different as the pre-tournament favorite United States Women's National Team battles Zambia in a 2024 Paris Olympics soccer matchup on Thursday in France. The USWNT has earned six medals, including four gold, one silver and one bronze, since 1996, the year women's soccer was introduced at the Olympic Games. Zambia, meanwhile, is making its second appearance after failing to advance out of the group stage at Tokyo in 2020. The USWNT are unbeaten in their last nine matches, while Zambia are unbeaten in their last two.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Allianz Riviera in Nice, France. The United States are listed as the -3000 favorites (risk $3,000 to win $100) in its latest USWNT vs. Zambia odds, with Zambia the +5000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +1300 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

Now, Eimer has taken a close look at the USWNT vs. Zambia match and locked in his 2024 Olympics soccer picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Zambia vs. USWNT:

USWNT vs. Zambia over/under: 3.5 goals

USWNT vs. Zambia money line: U.S. -3000, Draw +130, Zambia +5000

Why you should back the USWNT

The Americans boast a lot of firepower on offense. Among the threats include forward Sophia Smith. The 23-year-old, who plays for the Portland Thorns FC of the National Women's Soccer League, has scored 20 goals in 50 matches since joining the national team in 2020. Earlier this month, she scored the lone goal in a win over Mexico in an international friendly in Harrison, N.J. In 14 matches for Portland this year, she has scored 10 goals.

Forward Mallory Swanson also finds her way to the net for the Americans. In 94 career appearances for the United States, she has registered 34 goals. The 26-year-old has been playing for her national team since 2016. In an international friendly against South Korea on June 1, she scored a pair of goals in a 4-0 victory. Professionally, she plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL, scoring five goals in 13 appearances in 2024. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Zambia

Forward Barbra Banda packs a scoring punch for Zambia. In 60 appearances for the national team, the 24-year-old has scored 53 goals. In the decisive 2-0 win over Morocco on April 9, she scored both of her team's goals to help propel them into the Olympics. She has registered 14 multi-goal games in her career, including six goals in a 7-0 victory over Lesotho in the 2022 COSAFA Women's Championship.

Also helping lead the team is forward Racheal Kundananji. The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals in 18 appearances since joining the national team in 2018. During Olympic qualifying earlier this year, she scored the lone goal in a win over Ghana on Feb. 23. Professionally, she plays for Bay FC in San Francisco in the National Women's Soccer League in the United States. In 12 appearances for Bay FC, she has two goals. See which team to pick here.

How to make USWNT vs. Zambia picks

