for the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, and Steph Curry -- the player who nominated him -- was the one to deliver the news.

"You got that honor, so you get to wave the flag in Paris, my man," Curry told James.

All the members of the men's basketball team were in the room and clapped for him. James smiled and turned around to shake Kevin Durant's hand.

James thanked Curry for his words and talked about how this opportunity seems so big that it was not something he ever imagined would happen to him.

"We all come from different walks of life, different cities, different upbringings," James said. "I think the last thing in our mind you ever have is carrying a flag representing our country during the Olympics. It was never a thought. It was never a dream, but it's an absolute honor."

James is the first member of the US men's basketball team to have this honor. Sue Bird and Dawn Stanley were flag bearers in the past while representing the women's team. James made his Olympic debut during the 2004 Summer Games in Athens and earned a bronze medal. He then got gold in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

James skipped the Games in 2016 and 2021, but now he is back on the roster for what could be his final Olympic appearance.

"To be able to share that moment with you guys is going to make it even more memorable. I just appreciate it, man," James told his teammates.

"Team USA has given so much to all of us, to me over the last 20 years. I understand right now in a country that is so divided, I hope that moment will unite us, or bring us together even for those split seconds. Those hours that we travel across that water in Paris. I will hold that responsibility with a lot of honor and I just appreciate it."